Saydulu Kolasani Joins Fisker as Senior Vice President, Enterprise, Digital Operations and Transformation

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker”), driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, announced today that Saydulu Kolasani has joined Fisker as SVP, Enterprise, Digital Operations and Transformation.

Kolasani will oversee Fisker’s technology infrastructure, cybersecurity, digital platforms, enterprise systems, architecture, data, and operations, including Product Management, Program Management Office (PMO), and enterprise digital and technology strategy. Kolasani reports to Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker.

"We continue to add managerial leadership and expertise as we shift into our next phase of growth,” Henrik Fisker said. "Saydulu brings exceptional experience and capability to the company and I’m excited to work with him on refining our innovations and technologies, while also pushing the envelope on what we can do with software in our vehicles and with information systems to streamline our business.”

Kolasani brings to Fisker over two decades of experience in digital transformation, platform engineering, information technology, and high-level leadership, most recently at Nu Skin and previously at Ingram Micro, T-Mobile, and Epson. Kolasani’s experience includes leading digital innovation, spearheading large-scale enterprise transformation initiatives, and driving evolution towards more digitally driven organizations. As SVP, Enterprise, Digital Operations and Transformation at Fisker, Saydulu intends to focus his expertise on optimizing operations, building highly scalable platforms, enhancing customer experiences, and driving revenue growth. He holds a master’s degree in computer applications from Acharya Nagarjuna University in India.

Fisker is currently delivering the all-electric Ocean SUV, which starts at $38,999, in the US, Canada, and Europe. In the US, the Ocean has an EPA range of up to 360 mi 1, which is the longest range of any new electric SUV in its class 2. The Fisker Ocean has the lowest published carbon footprint of any electric SUV 3, uses over 110 lbs. of recycled and bio-based materials, is built at a carbon-neutral facility, and integrates rooftop solar panels, adding up to 1,500 miles/year of range 4.

1 EPA estimated range. Mid-size SUVs. Measurements conducted with standard 20” wheels. Actual results may vary for many reasons, including driving conditions, wheel size, state of battery charge, and how the vehicle is driven and maintained. 2 Mid-size SUVs in comparable price segment. 3 Based on date of 2023 Fisker Ocean LCA publication and public information available at that time. 4 Based on Fisker simulations. Ideal conditions assume solar irradiation of 5.4 kWh/m2/day and steady commuter driving. Actual results vary with conditions such as external environment and vehicle use.

