Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement

No. 67/2022





Copenhagen, 14 Nov 2022





Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 19 May 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that the share buy-back programme that was initiated 9 March 2022 was increased to an aggregated value of up to DKK 1,000 million. The purpose of the programme is to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

Part of the buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company announcement no. 35/2022. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2023.

The following transactions have been executed from 7 November to 11 November 2022:

Number of shares Average

purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 4,415,624 569,360,714 7-Nov-22 13,769 129.80 1,787,182 8-Nov-22 17,910 131.07 2,347,507 9-Nov-22 20,000 128.35 2,567,002 10-Nov-22 17,981 118.17 2,124,757 11-Nov-22 14,071 118.52 1,667,686 Total, 7 November – 11 November 2022 83,731 125.33 10,494,134 Bought from CAF, 11 November 2022* - 125.33 - Bought from CWO, 11 November 2022* - 125.33 - Accumulated under the programme 4,499,355 579,854,849

*According to separate agreements as from 20 May 2022 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.0% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.5% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 7 November – 11 November 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 4,945,417 treasury shares, corresponding to 5.32% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:

Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,

phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Attachments