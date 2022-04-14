Scanfil plc Inside Information 14 April 2022 at 11.00 a.m. EET

Scanfil revises its turnover upwards for 2022 and reiterates its outlook for operating profit

Due to purchases carried out to secure the availability of materials and components, especially spot-market purchases of semiconductors, Scanfil revises its turnover upwards for 2022. In 2021, these purchases carried out to secure customer deliveries totaled EUR 32.0 million and they were mainly executed in the second half of the year. The company expects the level to remain high in 2022, which resulted the change in the company’s outlook.

The outlook change in the turnover do not have an effect on operating profit; the outlook range remains at EUR 43–48 million.

The new outlook for 2022:

Scanfil estimates that its turnover for 2022 will be EUR 750–820 million and its adjusted operating profit will be EUR 43–48 million.

The guidance involves uncertainty especially arising from the availability and price level of semiconductors and the delivery capability of the supply chain. In addition, the war in Ukraine and COVID-19 might create risks and uncertainties.

The previous outlook for 2022, issued on 22 February 2022:

Scanfil estimates that its turnover for 2022 will be EUR 710–760 million and its adjusted operating profit will be EUR 43–48 million.

Scanfil publishes its January-March interim report on Friday, 22 April 2022 approx. at 8.00 am EET.





Scanfil is an international manufacturing partner and system supplier for the electronics industry with 45 years of experience in demanding manufacturing. Scanfil provides its customers with an extensive array of services, ranging from product design to product manufacturing, material procurement and logistics solutions. Vertically integrated production and a comprehensive supply chain are the foundation of Scanfil’s competitive advantages: speed, flexibility and reliability.