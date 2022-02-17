Scanfil plc Press release 17 February 2022 9:00 a.m. EET

Scanfil’s financial statements for 2021 is to be published on 22 February 2022

Scanfil plc will publish its financial statements for 2021 on Tuesday, 22 February 2022, approximately 8:00 a.m. EET (7:00 a.m. CET).

English webcast for analysts, investors and media will be held on the same day at 10:00–11:00 a.m. EET. Results will be presented by CEO Petteri Jokitalo.

You can register and join the webcast at https://scanfil.videosync.fi/2021-q4-tulos/. The audience can ask questions via Chat. Questions will be addressed at the end of the conference.

An on-demand version of the webcast and the presentation material will be available on the company's website later on the same day.

For more information:

Pasi Hiedanpää

Director, Investor Relations and External Communications

tel. +358 50 378 2228

pasi.hiedanpaa@scanfil.com



Scanfil in brief

Scanfil is an international manufacturing partner and system supplier for the electronics industry with 40 years of experience in demanding manufacturing. Scanfil provides its customers with an extensive array of services, ranging from product design to product manufacturing, material procurement and logistics solutions. Vertically integrated production and a comprehensive supply chain are the foundation of Scanfil’s competitive advantages: speed, flexibility and reliability.

Typical Scanfil products are modules or integrated products for e.g. self-service application, automation systems, wireless connectivity modules, climate control systems, collection and sorting systems, analysers and weather solutions. Scanfil services are used by numerous international automation, safety, energy, cleantech and health service providers, as well as companies operating in the field of urbanisation. Scanfil’s network of factories consists of 9 production units in Europe, Asia and North America. Read more: www.scanfil.com

