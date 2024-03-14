Morgen im Live-Stream: Anlegertag München. 7 Top-Referenten. Jetzt anmelden, gratis + Videos sichern.-w-
14.03.2024 13:14:40

Schneider Electric To Invest $140 Mln Into U.S. Manufacturing Operations

(RTTNews) - Schneider Electric (SBGSF.PK) announced plans to invest $140 million into its U.S. manufacturing operations and create about 750 new manufacturing jobs across the country in 2024. The company will invest $85 million initially to transform and equip an existing building in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee and upgrade existing Smyrna, Tennessee manufacturing operations. The company will recruit and employ an additional 455 manufacturing workers across both locations.

Since 2020, Schneider Electric has invested more than $440 million across its American manufacturing network.

