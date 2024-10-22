Scholar Rock Announces Closing of Full Exercise of Option to Purchase Additional Shares in Public Offering

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: SRRK), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative treatments for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), cardiometabolic disorders, and other serious diseases where protein growth factors play a fundamental role, today announced that on October 16, 2024, the underwriters of its previously announced underwritten public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants, which closed on October 10, 2024, exercised their option in full to purchase an additional 1,592,920 shares at the public offering price of $28.25 per share, resulting in additional gross proceeds of approximately $45 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Scholar Rock. The closing of the underwriters’ exercise of their option to purchase 1,592,920 additional shares occurred on October 18, 2024.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Jefferies and Piper Sandler & Co. acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. BMO Capital Markets Corp., Wedbush Securities Inc. and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. acted as co-managers for the offering.

An automatically effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the offering of the shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants described above was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on October 7, 2024. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering were filed with the SEC on October 7, 2024, and are available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. The final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering were filed with the SEC on October 9, 2023 and may be obtained by contacting: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at 877-821-7388, or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com; or Piper Sandler & Co., 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at 800-747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and delivers life-changing therapies for people with serious diseases that have high unmet need. As a global leader in the biology of the transforming growth factor beta (TGFß) superfamily of cell proteins and named for the visual resemblance of a Scholar Rock to protein structures, the clinical-stage company is focused on advancing innovative treatments where protein growth factors are fundamental. Over the past decade, Scholar Rock has created a pipeline with the potential to advance the standard of care for neuromuscular disease, cardiometabolic disorders, cancer, and other conditions where growth factor-targeted drugs can play a transformational role.

This commitment to unlocking fundamentally different therapeutic approaches is powered by broad application of a proprietary platform, which has developed novel monoclonal antibodies to modulate protein growth factors with extraordinary selectivity. By harnessing cutting-edge science in disease spaces that are historically under-addressed through traditional therapies, Scholar Rock works every day to create new possibilities for patients.

Scholar Rock® is a registered trademark of Scholar Rock, Inc.

