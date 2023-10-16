Scholar Rock Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: SRRK), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious diseases in which protein growth factors play a fundamental role, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 14,270,074 shares of common stock, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase an additional 1,861,314 shares, at the public offering price of $6.85 per share. Gross proceeds to Scholar Rock in the offering, before underwriting discounts and estimated expenses of the offering, were approximately $97.8 million.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Piper Sandler & Co. acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. BMO Capital Markets Corp. and Wedbush Securities Inc. acted as co-managers for the offering.

The securities described above are being offered by Scholar Rock pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-268329) that was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 25, 2022. A prospectus supplement describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. A copy of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the securities may also be obtained, by contacting: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or Piper Sandler & Co., 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at 800-747-3924 or by email at prospectus@psc.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Scholar Rock is creating a pipeline of novel product candidates with the potential to transform the lives of patients suffering from a wide range of serious diseases, including neuromuscular disorders, cancer, and fibrosis. Scholar Rock’s approach to targeting the molecular mechanisms of growth factor activation enabled it to develop a proprietary platform for the discovery and development of monoclonal antibodies that locally and selectively target these signaling proteins at the cellular level. By developing product candidates that act in the disease microenvironment, the Company intends to avoid the historical challenges associated with inhibiting growth factors for therapeutic effect. Scholar Rock believes its focus on biologically validated growth factors may facilitate a more efficient development path.

