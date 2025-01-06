Scholium Group PLC Shares trading on JP Jenkins

06.01.2025 08:00:06

JP Jenkins Ltd
06-Jan-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

6th Jan 2025
SCHO:JPJ
ISIN: GB00BJYS2173
Scholium Group PLC
("SCHO" or "the Company")
London, UK, 6th Jan 2025 Scholium Group PLC (SCHO:JPJ), today announces its shares are to be admitted to trade on JP Jenkins share dealing platform. The Company’s registered address is 94 New Bond Street, London, England, W1S 1SJ and company number is 8833975.

Scholium Group PLC is a holding company that trades and retails rare books, works on paper, and fine art in the United Kingdom. The company also deals with other third-party dealers in the arts and collectibles.

JP Jenkins provides a share trading venue for unlisted or unquoted assets in companies, enabling shareholders and prospective investors to buy and sell equity on a matched bargain basis. JP Jenkins is a trading name of InfinitX Limited and Appointed Representative of Prosper Capital LLP (FRN453007).

The indicative pricing for the ordinary shares as well as the transaction history, will be available on the JP Jenkins website at (https://jpjenkins.com/).

For further information, please contact:
 
Scholium Group PLC

Investor Relations		 JP Jenkins Ltd

Veronika Oswald / Mason Doick
 
Tel. +44 (0)20 7493 0876 Tel. +44 (0) 207 469 0937
 
Email: info@scholiumgroup.com
 		 Email: info@jpjenkins.com

ENDS
 

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
