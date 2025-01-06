Scholium Group PLC Shares trading on JP Jenkins

JP Jenkins Ltd

6th Jan 2025

SCHO:JPJ

ISIN: GB00BJYS2173

Scholium Group PLC

("SCHO" or "the Company")

Shares trading on JP Jenkins

London, UK, 6th Jan 2025 – Scholium Group PLC (SCHO:JPJ), today announces its shares are to be admitted to trade on JP Jenkins share dealing platform. The Company’s registered address is 94 New Bond Street, London, England, W1S 1SJ and company number is 8833975 .

Scholium Group PLC is a holding company that trades and retails rare books, works on paper, and fine art in the United Kingdom. The company also deals with other third-party dealers in the arts and collectibles.

JP Jenkins provides a share trading venue for unlisted or unquoted assets in companies, enabling shareholders and prospective investors to buy and sell equity on a matched bargain basis. JP Jenkins is a trading name of InfinitX Limited and Appointed Representative of Prosper Capital LLP (FRN453007).

The indicative pricing for the ordinary shares as well as the transaction history, will be available on the JP Jenkins website at ( https://jpjenkins.com/ ).

