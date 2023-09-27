Schwab Announces Its Fall Business Update

The Charles Schwab Corporation announced today that it has scheduled a Fall Business Update for institutional investors on Monday, October 16th. This Update, which will be held via live public webcast, is part of an ongoing series designed to help the investment community keep abreast of recent developments and management’s strategic focus. The program is scheduled to run from 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. CT, 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. ET. Participants will include Walt Bettinger, Co-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Rick Wurster, President, and Peter Crawford, Chief Financial Officer.

The Update will be accessible at https://schwabevents.com/corporation.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with 34.4 million active brokerage accounts, 2.5 million corporate retirement plan participants, 1.8 million banking accounts, and $8.09 trillion in client assets as of August 31, 2023. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiaries, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., TD Ameritrade, Inc., and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc., (members SIPC, https://www.sipc.org), and their affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at https://www.aboutschwab.com.

TD Ameritrade, Inc. and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc. are separate but affiliated companies and subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

