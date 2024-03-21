Schwab Announces Its Institutional Investor Day

The Charles Schwab Corporation announced today that it has scheduled its inaugural Institutional Investor Day on Wednesday, May 22nd. This event, which will be held via live public webcast, is designed to help the investment community keep abreast of recent business developments and the Company’s current strategic focus. The program is scheduled to run from 8:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. CT, 9:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET. Participants will include members of the company’s executive management and senior leadership team.

The event will be accessible at https://schwabevents.com/corporation.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with 35.1 million active brokerage accounts, 5.3 million workplace plan participant accounts, 1.9 million banking accounts, and $8.88 trillion in client assets as of February 29, 2024. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiaries, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., TD Ameritrade, Inc., and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc., (members SIPC, https://www.sipc.org), and their affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at https://www.aboutschwab.com. TD Ameritrade, Inc. and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc. are separate but affiliated companies and subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding LLC. TD Ameritrade Holding LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240321422267/en/