24.04.2024 22:24:00
Schwab Declares Common Stock Dividend and Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation at its meeting today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend is payable May 24, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 10, 2024.
In addition, the Board of Directors also declared dividends on the following series of outstanding preferred stock, payable June 3, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 17, 2024:
Preferred Stock Series
Dividend Per Share
Dividend Per
Depositary Share
5.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D
Dividend Period: March 1, 2024-May 31, 2024
$14.88
$0.372000
5.00% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F
Dividend Period: December 1, 2023-May 31, 2024
$2,500.00
$25.000000
5.375% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series G
Dividend Period: March 1, 2024-May 31, 2024
$1,343.75
$13.437500
4.000% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series H
Dividend Period: March 1, 2024-May 31, 2024
$1,000.00
$10.000000
4.000% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I
Dividend Period: March 1, 2024-May 31, 2024
$1,000.00
$10.000000
4.450% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series J
Dividend Period: March 1, 2024-May 31, 2024
$11.13
$0.278250
5.000% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series K
Dividend Period: March 1, 2024-May 31, 2024
$1,250.00
$12.500000
About Charles Schwab
The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with 35.3 million active brokerage accounts, 5.3 million workplace plan participant accounts, 1.9 million banking accounts, and $9.12 trillion in client assets. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiaries, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., TD Ameritrade, Inc., and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc., (members SIPC, https://www.sipc.org), and their affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at https://www.aboutschwab.com. TD Ameritrade, Inc. and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc. are separate but affiliated companies and subsidiaries of Ameritrade Holding LLC. Ameritrade Holding LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation.
