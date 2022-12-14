|
14.12.2022 14:45:00
Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights
The Charles Schwab Corporation released its Monthly Activity Report today. Company highlights for the month of November 2022 include:
- Core net new assets brought to the company by new and existing clients totaled $33.1 billion. Net new assets excluding mutual fund clearing totaled $35.0 billion.
- Total client assets were $7.32 trillion as of month-end November, down 8% from November 2021 and up 5% compared to October 2022.
- Client cash as a percentage of assets was 11.5% as of month-end November, compared with 10.5% in November 2021 and 12.2% in October 2022.
Commentary from the CFO
Peter Crawford, Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer, provides perspectives on recent account activity, the reclassification of certain investment securities, and client cash sorting trends at: https://www.aboutschwab.com/cfo-commentary.
About Charles Schwab
The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with 33.6 million active brokerage accounts, 2.3 million corporate retirement plan participants, 1.7 million banking accounts, and $7.32 trillion in client assets as of November 30, 2022. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiaries, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., TD Ameritrade, Inc., and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc., (members SIPC, https://www.sipc.org), and their affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at https://www.aboutschwab.com.
TD Ameritrade, Inc. and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc. are separate but affiliated companies and subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.
|The Charles Schwab Corporation Monthly Activity Report For November 2022
|
2021
|
2022
|Change
|Nov
|Dec
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Apr
|May
|Jun
|Jul
|Aug
|Sep
|Oct
|Nov
|Mo.
|Yr.
|Market Indices (at month end)
|Dow Jones Industrial Average®
|
34,484
|
|
36,338
|
|
35,132
|
|
33,893
|
|
34,678
|
|
32,977
|
|
32,990
|
|
30,775
|
|
32,845
|
|
31,510
|
|
28,726
|
|
32,733
|
|
34,590
|
|
6
|
%
|
-
|
|Nasdaq Composite®
|
15,538
|
|
15,645
|
|
14,240
|
|
13,751
|
|
14,221
|
|
12,335
|
|
12,081
|
|
11,029
|
|
12,391
|
|
11,816
|
|
10,576
|
|
10,988
|
|
11,468
|
|
4
|
%
|
(26
|
%)
|Standard & Poor’s® 500
|
4,567
|
|
4,766
|
|
4,516
|
|
4,374
|
|
4,530
|
|
4,132
|
|
4,132
|
|
3,785
|
|
4,130
|
|
3,955
|
|
3,586
|
|
3,872
|
|
4,080
|
|
5
|
%
|
(11
|
%)
|Client Assets (in billions of dollars)
|Beginning Client Assets
|
7,982.3
|
|
7,918.3
|
|
8,138.0
|
|
7,803.8
|
|
7,686.6
|
|
7,862.1
|
|
7,284.4
|
|
7,301.7
|
|
6,832.5
|
|
7,304.8
|
|
7,127.6
|
|
6,644.2
|
|
7,004.6
|
|Net New Assets (1)
|
31.4
|
|
80.3
|
|
33.6
|
|
40.6
|
|
46.3
|
|
(9.2
|
)
|
32.8
|
|
19.8
|
|
31.5
|
|
43.3
|
|
39.8
|
|
42.0
|
|
33.1
|
|
(21
|
%)
|
5
|
%
|Net Market (Losses) Gains
|
(95.4
|
)
|
139.4
|
|
(367.8
|
)
|
(157.8
|
)
|
129.2
|
|
(568.5
|
)
|
(15.5
|
)
|
(489.0
|
)
|
440.8
|
|
(220.5
|
)
|
(523.2
|
)
|
318.4
|
|
282.9
|
|Total Client Assets (at month end)
|
7,918.3
|
|
8,138.0
|
|
7,803.8
|
|
7,686.6
|
|
7,862.1
|
|
7,284.4
|
|
7,301.7
|
|
6,832.5
|
|
7,304.8
|
|
7,127.6
|
|
6,644.2
|
|
7,004.6
|
|
7,320.6
|
|
5
|
%
|
(8
|
%)
|Core Net New Assets (2)
|
45.1
|
|
80.3
|
|
33.6
|
|
40.6
|
|
46.3
|
|
(9.2
|
)
|
32.8
|
|
40.6
|
|
31.5
|
|
43.3
|
|
39.8
|
|
42.0
|
|
33.1
|
|
(21
|
%)
|
(27
|
%)
|Receiving Ongoing Advisory Services (at month end)
|Investor Services
|
543.1
|
|
559.2
|
|
541.9
|
|
533.7
|
|
538.9
|
|
509.3
|
|
513.0
|
|
483.8
|
|
514.8
|
|
499.2
|
|
466.6
|
|
487.3
|
|
514.0
|
|
5
|
%
|
(5
|
%)
|Advisor Services (3)
|
3,374.3
|
|
3,505.2
|
|
3,382.4
|
|
3,342.5
|
|
3,404.6
|
|
3,190.5
|
|
3,213.8
|
|
3,040.4
|
|
3,222.5
|
|
3,150.5
|
|
2,950.9
|
|
3,106.0
|
|
3,270.5
|
|
5
|
%
|
(3
|
%)
|Client Accounts (at month end, in thousands)
|Active Brokerage Accounts (4)
|
32,942
|
|
33,165
|
|
33,308
|
|
33,421
|
|
33,577
|
|
33,759
|
|
33,822
|
|
33,896
|
|
33,934
|
|
33,984
|
|
33,875
|
|
33,896
|
|
33,636
|
|
(1
|
%)
|
2
|
%
|Banking Accounts
|
1,608
|
|
1,614
|
|
1,628
|
|
1,641
|
|
1,641
|
|
1,652
|
|
1,658
|
|
1,669
|
|
1,680
|
|
1,690
|
|
1,696
|
|
1,706
|
|
1,705
|
|
-
|
|
6
|
%
|Corporate Retirement Plan Participants
|
2,198
|
|
2,200
|
|
2,216
|
|
2,235
|
|
2,246
|
|
2,261
|
|
2,275
|
|
2,275
|
|
2,267
|
|
2,285
|
|
2,305
|
|
2,322
|
|
2,336
|
|
1
|
%
|
6
|
%
|Client Activity
|New Brokerage Accounts (in thousands)
|
448
|
|
473
|
|
426
|
|
356
|
|
420
|
|
386
|
|
323
|
|
305
|
|
278
|
|
332
|
|
287
|
|
298
|
|
303
|
|
2
|
%
|
(32
|
%)
|Client Cash as a Percentage of Client Assets (5)
|
10.5
|
%
|
10.9
|
%
|
11.3
|
%
|
11.5
|
%
|
11.4
|
%
|
11.9
|
%
|
12.0
|
%
|
12.8
|
%
|
12.0
|
%
|
12.1
|
%
|
12.9
|
%
|
12.2
|
%
|
11.5
|
%
|(70) bp
|100 bp
|Derivative Trades as a Percentage of Total Trades
|
23.4
|
%
|
23.0
|
%
|
22.4
|
%
|
24.0
|
%
|
22.4
|
%
|
21.9
|
%
|
22.6
|
%
|
22.3
|
%
|
24.2
|
%
|
23.3
|
%
|
23.6
|
%
|
24.1
|
%
|
24.6
|
%
|50 bp
|120 bp
|Selected Average Balances (in millions of dollars)
|Average Interest-Earning Assets (6)
|
584,362
|
|
605,709
|
|
622,997
|
|
629,042
|
|
644,768
|
|
636,668
|
|
620,157
|
|
614,100
|
|
605,751
|
|
586,154
|
|
568,351
|
|
552,631
|
|
527,019
|
|
(5
|
%)
|
(10
|
%)
|Average Margin Balances
|
87,311
|
|
88,328
|
|
86,737
|
|
84,354
|
|
81,526
|
|
83,762
|
|
78,841
|
|
74,577
|
|
72,177
|
|
72,855
|
|
73,224
|
|
69,188
|
|
66,011
|
|
(5
|
%)
|
(24
|
%)
|Average Bank Deposit Account Balances (7)
|
153,877
|
|
154,918
|
|
157,706
|
|
153,824
|
|
155,657
|
|
152,653
|
|
154,669
|
|
155,306
|
|
154,542
|
|
148,427
|
|
141,198
|
|
136,036
|
|
130,479
|
|
(4
|
%)
|
(15
|
%)
|Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund
|Net Buys (Sells) (8,9) (in millions of dollars)
|Equities
|
13,099
|
|
11,519
|
|
7,384
|
|
9,371
|
|
14,177
|
|
(786
|
)
|
1,889
|
|
(1,586
|
)
|
5,589
|
|
10,465
|
|
(2,662
|
)
|
3,984
|
|
3,777
|
|Hybrid
|
308
|
|
(1,207
|
)
|
(367
|
)
|
(478
|
)
|
(497
|
)
|
(529
|
)
|
(1,718
|
)
|
(1,054
|
)
|
(2,041
|
)
|
(783
|
)
|
(938
|
)
|
(1,380
|
)
|
(2,052
|
)
|Bonds
|
4,097
|
|
5,600
|
|
1,804
|
|
(1,973
|
)
|
(7,851
|
)
|
(6,933
|
)
|
(6,121
|
)
|
(5,631
|
)
|
729
|
|
(141
|
)
|
(5,801
|
)
|
(7,218
|
)
|
(3,721
|
)
|Net Buy (Sell) Activity (in millions of dollars)
|Mutual Funds (8)
|
189
|
|
(2,859
|
)
|
(4,961
|
)
|
(6,318
|
)
|
(11,888
|
)
|
(16,657
|
)
|
(20,761
|
)
|
(16,258
|
)
|
(8,674
|
)
|
(7,117
|
)
|
(15,200
|
)
|
(18,473
|
)
|
(17,143
|
)
|Exchange-Traded Funds (9)
|
17,315
|
|
18,771
|
|
13,782
|
|
13,238
|
|
17,717
|
|
8,409
|
|
14,811
|
|
7,987
|
|
12,951
|
|
16,658
|
|
5,799
|
|
13,859
|
|
15,147
|
|Money Market Funds
|
(1,725
|
)
|
(144
|
)
|
(1,984
|
)
|
(1,086
|
)
|
(1,344
|
)
|
(3,430
|
)
|
7,106
|
|
11,544
|
|
13,711
|
|
19,702
|
|
17,018
|
|
21,542
|
|
16,929
|
|
|Note: Certain supplemental details related to the information above can be found at: https://www.aboutschwab.com/financial-reports.
|
(1)
|June 2022 includes an outflow of $20.8 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client. November 2021 includes an outflow of $13.7 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client.
|
(2)
|Net new assets before significant one-time inflows or outflows, such as acquisitions/divestitures or extraordinary flows (generally greater than $10 billion) relating to a specific client. These flows may span multiple reporting periods.
|
(3)
|Excludes Retirement Business Services.
|
(4)
|November 2022 includes the company-initiated closure of approximately 350 thousand low-balance accounts. September 2022 includes the company-initiated closure of approximately 152 thousand low-balance accounts.
|
(5)
|Schwab One®, certain cash equivalents, bank deposits, third-party bank deposit accounts, and money market fund balances as a percentage of total client assets.
|
(6)
|Represents average total interest-earning assets on the company's balance sheet. November 2022 includes the impact of transferring certain investment securities from the available for sale category to the held-to-maturity category.
|
(7)
|Represents average TD Ameritrade clients’ uninvested cash sweep account balances held in deposit accounts at third-party financial institutions.
|
(8)
|Represents the principal value of client mutual fund transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary funds. Includes institutional funds available only to Investment Managers. Excludes money market fund transactions.
|
(9)
|Represents the principal value of client ETF transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary ETFs.
