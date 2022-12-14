Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights

The Charles Schwab Corporation released its Monthly Activity Report today. Company highlights for the month of November 2022 include:

Core net new assets brought to the company by new and existing clients totaled $33.1 billion. Net new assets excluding mutual fund clearing totaled $35.0 billion.

Total client assets were $7.32 trillion as of month-end November, down 8% from November 2021 and up 5% compared to October 2022.

Client cash as a percentage of assets was 11.5% as of month-end November, compared with 10.5% in November 2021 and 12.2% in October 2022.

Commentary from the CFO

Peter Crawford, Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer, provides perspectives on recent account activity, the reclassification of certain investment securities, and client cash sorting trends at: https://www.aboutschwab.com/cfo-commentary.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with 33.6 million active brokerage accounts, 2.3 million corporate retirement plan participants, 1.7 million banking accounts, and $7.32 trillion in client assets as of November 30, 2022. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiaries, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., TD Ameritrade, Inc., and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc., (members SIPC, https://www.sipc.org), and their affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at https://www.aboutschwab.com.

TD Ameritrade, Inc. and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc. are separate but affiliated companies and subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

The Charles Schwab Corporation Monthly Activity Report For November 2022 2021 2022 Change Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Mo. Yr. Market Indices (at month end) Dow Jones Industrial Average® 34,484 36,338 35,132 33,893 34,678 32,977 32,990 30,775 32,845 31,510 28,726 32,733 34,590 6 % - Nasdaq Composite® 15,538 15,645 14,240 13,751 14,221 12,335 12,081 11,029 12,391 11,816 10,576 10,988 11,468 4 % (26 %) Standard & Poor’s® 500 4,567 4,766 4,516 4,374 4,530 4,132 4,132 3,785 4,130 3,955 3,586 3,872 4,080 5 % (11 %) Client Assets (in billions of dollars) Beginning Client Assets 7,982.3 7,918.3 8,138.0 7,803.8 7,686.6 7,862.1 7,284.4 7,301.7 6,832.5 7,304.8 7,127.6 6,644.2 7,004.6 Net New Assets (1) 31.4 80.3 33.6 40.6 46.3 (9.2 ) 32.8 19.8 31.5 43.3 39.8 42.0 33.1 (21 %) 5 % Net Market (Losses) Gains (95.4 ) 139.4 (367.8 ) (157.8 ) 129.2 (568.5 ) (15.5 ) (489.0 ) 440.8 (220.5 ) (523.2 ) 318.4 282.9 Total Client Assets (at month end) 7,918.3 8,138.0 7,803.8 7,686.6 7,862.1 7,284.4 7,301.7 6,832.5 7,304.8 7,127.6 6,644.2 7,004.6 7,320.6 5 % (8 %) Core Net New Assets (2) 45.1 80.3 33.6 40.6 46.3 (9.2 ) 32.8 40.6 31.5 43.3 39.8 42.0 33.1 (21 %) (27 %) Receiving Ongoing Advisory Services (at month end) Investor Services 543.1 559.2 541.9 533.7 538.9 509.3 513.0 483.8 514.8 499.2 466.6 487.3 514.0 5 % (5 %) Advisor Services (3) 3,374.3 3,505.2 3,382.4 3,342.5 3,404.6 3,190.5 3,213.8 3,040.4 3,222.5 3,150.5 2,950.9 3,106.0 3,270.5 5 % (3 %) Client Accounts (at month end, in thousands) Active Brokerage Accounts (4) 32,942 33,165 33,308 33,421 33,577 33,759 33,822 33,896 33,934 33,984 33,875 33,896 33,636 (1 %) 2 % Banking Accounts 1,608 1,614 1,628 1,641 1,641 1,652 1,658 1,669 1,680 1,690 1,696 1,706 1,705 - 6 % Corporate Retirement Plan Participants 2,198 2,200 2,216 2,235 2,246 2,261 2,275 2,275 2,267 2,285 2,305 2,322 2,336 1 % 6 % Client Activity New Brokerage Accounts (in thousands) 448 473 426 356 420 386 323 305 278 332 287 298 303 2 % (32 %) Client Cash as a Percentage of Client Assets (5) 10.5 % 10.9 % 11.3 % 11.5 % 11.4 % 11.9 % 12.0 % 12.8 % 12.0 % 12.1 % 12.9 % 12.2 % 11.5 % (70) bp 100 bp Derivative Trades as a Percentage of Total Trades 23.4 % 23.0 % 22.4 % 24.0 % 22.4 % 21.9 % 22.6 % 22.3 % 24.2 % 23.3 % 23.6 % 24.1 % 24.6 % 50 bp 120 bp Selected Average Balances (in millions of dollars) Average Interest-Earning Assets (6) 584,362 605,709 622,997 629,042 644,768 636,668 620,157 614,100 605,751 586,154 568,351 552,631 527,019 (5 %) (10 %) Average Margin Balances 87,311 88,328 86,737 84,354 81,526 83,762 78,841 74,577 72,177 72,855 73,224 69,188 66,011 (5 %) (24 %) Average Bank Deposit Account Balances (7) 153,877 154,918 157,706 153,824 155,657 152,653 154,669 155,306 154,542 148,427 141,198 136,036 130,479 (4 %) (15 %) Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Net Buys (Sells) (8,9) (in millions of dollars) Equities 13,099 11,519 7,384 9,371 14,177 (786 ) 1,889 (1,586 ) 5,589 10,465 (2,662 ) 3,984 3,777 Hybrid 308 (1,207 ) (367 ) (478 ) (497 ) (529 ) (1,718 ) (1,054 ) (2,041 ) (783 ) (938 ) (1,380 ) (2,052 ) Bonds 4,097 5,600 1,804 (1,973 ) (7,851 ) (6,933 ) (6,121 ) (5,631 ) 729 (141 ) (5,801 ) (7,218 ) (3,721 ) Net Buy (Sell) Activity (in millions of dollars) Mutual Funds (8) 189 (2,859 ) (4,961 ) (6,318 ) (11,888 ) (16,657 ) (20,761 ) (16,258 ) (8,674 ) (7,117 ) (15,200 ) (18,473 ) (17,143 ) Exchange-Traded Funds (9) 17,315 18,771 13,782 13,238 17,717 8,409 14,811 7,987 12,951 16,658 5,799 13,859 15,147 Money Market Funds (1,725 ) (144 ) (1,984 ) (1,086 ) (1,344 ) (3,430 ) 7,106 11,544 13,711 19,702 17,018 21,542 16,929

Note: Certain supplemental details related to the information above can be found at: https://www.aboutschwab.com/financial-reports . (1) June 2022 includes an outflow of $20.8 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client. November 2021 includes an outflow of $13.7 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client. (2) Net new assets before significant one-time inflows or outflows, such as acquisitions/divestitures or extraordinary flows (generally greater than $10 billion) relating to a specific client. These flows may span multiple reporting periods. (3) Excludes Retirement Business Services. (4) November 2022 includes the company-initiated closure of approximately 350 thousand low-balance accounts. September 2022 includes the company-initiated closure of approximately 152 thousand low-balance accounts. (5) Schwab One®, certain cash equivalents, bank deposits, third-party bank deposit accounts, and money market fund balances as a percentage of total client assets. (6) Represents average total interest-earning assets on the company's balance sheet. November 2022 includes the impact of transferring certain investment securities from the available for sale category to the held-to-maturity category. (7) Represents average TD Ameritrade clients’ uninvested cash sweep account balances held in deposit accounts at third-party financial institutions. (8) Represents the principal value of client mutual fund transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary funds. Includes institutional funds available only to Investment Managers. Excludes money market fund transactions. (9) Represents the principal value of client ETF transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary ETFs.

