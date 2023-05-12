Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights

The Charles Schwab Corporation released its Monthly Activity Report today. Company highlights for the month of April 2023 include:

Total net new assets brought to the company by new and existing clients in April 2023 totaled $13.6 billion, while core net new assets equaled negative $2.3 billion. These flows reflect client cash disbursements during tax season.

Total client assets were $7.63 trillion as of month-end April, up 5% from April 2022 and up 1% compared to March 2023.

Active brokerage accounts reached 34.2 million in April, up 1% from April 2022 and flat compared to March 2023.

Commentary from the CFO

Chief Financial Officer Peter Crawford commented, "As previously noted in my commentary published on May 5, 2023, April marked the third consecutive month of deceleration in the daily average pace of cash realignment within bank sweep deposits and Bank Deposit Account (BDA) balances. This trend has continued into May, with the month-to-date pace improving nearly 50% versus April. We remain confident that client cash realignment activity will abate during 2023 – helping client cash on the balance sheet resume growing in proportion with the growth in total client assets over time.”

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to client cash realignment activity; growth of client cash on the balance sheet; and growth in client assets. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s expectations as of the date hereof. Achievement of these expectations and objectives is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expressed expectations.

Important factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, general market conditions, including the level of interest rates and equity valuations; client cash decisions; client sensitivity to rates; level of client assets, including cash balances; competitive pressures on pricing; capital and liquidity needs and management; balance sheet positioning relative to changes in interest rates; interest earning asset mix and growth; new or changed legislation, regulation or regulatory expectations; and client use of the company’s advisory solutions and other products and services. Other important factors include the company’s ability to attract and retain clients and independent investment advisors and grow those relationships and client assets; develop and launch new and enhanced products, services, and capabilities, as well as enhance its infrastructure and capacity, in a timely and successful manner; hire and retain talent; support client activity levels; and other factors set forth in the company’s most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.

The Charles Schwab Corporation Monthly Activity Report For April 2023 2022 2023 Change Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr Mo. Yr. Market Indices (at month end) Dow Jones Industrial Average® 32,977 32,990 30,775 32,845 31,510 28,726 32,733 34,590 33,147 34,086 32,657 33,274 34,098 2% 3% Nasdaq Composite® 12,335 12,081 11,029 12,391 11,816 10,576 10,988 11,468 10,466 11,585 11,456 12,222 12,227 - (1%) Standard & Poor’s® 500 4,132 4,132 3,785 4,130 3,955 3,586 3,872 4,080 3,840 4,077 3,970 4,109 4,169 1% 1% Client Assets (in billions of dollars) Beginning Client Assets 7,862.1 7,284.4 7,301.7 6,832.5 7,304.8 7,127.6 6,644.2 7,004.6 7,320.6 7,049.8 7,480.6 7,380.2 7,580.0 Net New Assets (1) (9.2 ) 32.8 19.8 31.5 43.3 39.8 42.0 33.1 53.3 36.1 41.7 72.9 13.6 (81%) N/M Net Market (Losses) Gains (568.5 ) (15.5 ) (489.0 ) 440.8 (220.5 ) (523.2 ) 318.4 282.9 (324.1 ) 394.7 (142.1 ) 126.9 37.9 Total Client Assets (at month end) 7,284.4 7,301.7 6,832.5 7,304.8 7,127.6 6,644.2 7,004.6 7,320.6 7,049.8 7,480.6 7,380.2 7,580.0 7,631.5 1% 5% Core Net New Assets (2) (9.2 ) 32.8 40.6 31.5 43.3 39.8 42.0 33.1 53.3 36.1 41.7 53.9 (2.3 ) (104%) 75% Receiving Ongoing Advisory Services (at month end) Investor Services 509.3 513.0 483.8 514.8 499.2 466.6 487.3 514.0 499.8 524.6 515.5 526.2 530.7 1% 4% Advisor Services (3) 3,190.5 3,213.8 3,040.4 3,222.5 3,150.5 2,950.9 3,106.0 3,270.5 3,173.4 3,345.4 3,289.6 3,369.3 3,394.9 1% 6% Client Accounts (at month end, in thousands) Active Brokerage Accounts (4) 33,759 33,822 33,896 33,934 33,984 33,875 33,896 33,636 33,758 33,878 34,010 34,120 34,248 - 1% Banking Accounts 1,652 1,658 1,669 1,680 1,690 1,696 1,706 1,705 1,716 1,729 1,733 1,746 1,757 1% 6% Corporate Retirement Plan Participants 2,261 2,275 2,275 2,267 2,285 2,305 2,322 2,336 2,351 2,369 2,384 2,379 2,391 1% 6% Client Activity New Brokerage Accounts (in thousands) 386 323 305 278 332 287 298 303 330 344 320 378 331 (12%) (14%) Client Cash as a Percentage of Client Assets (5) 11.9% 12.0% 12.8% 12.0% 12.1% 12.9% 12.2% 11.5% 12.3% 11.6% 11.7% 11.6% 11.3% (30) bp (60) bp Derivative Trades as a Percentage of Total Trades 21.9% 22.6% 22.3% 24.2% 23.3% 23.6% 24.1% 24.6% 23.2% 23.0% 23.5% 22.8% 23.4% 60 bp 150 bp Selected Average Balances (in millions of dollars) Average Interest-Earning Assets (6) 636,668 620,157 614,100 605,751 586,154 568,351 552,631 527,019 520,100 512,893 503,122 497,627 493,215 (1%) (23%) Average Margin Balances 83,762 78,841 74,577 72,177 72,855 73,224 69,188 66,011 64,759 60,211 60,575 60,848 60,338 (1%) (28%) Average Bank Deposit Account Balances (7) 152,653 154,669 155,306 154,542 148,427 141,198 136,036 130,479 126,953 122,387 115,816 109,392 104,775 (4%) (31%) Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Net Buys (Sells) (8,9) (in millions of dollars) Equities (786 ) 1,889 (1,586 ) 5,589 10,465 (2,662 ) 3,984 3,777 (1,837 ) 7,236 5,850 (3,234 ) 1,126 Hybrid (529 ) (1,718 ) (1,054 ) (2,041 ) (783 ) (938 ) (1,380 ) (2,052 ) (1,595 ) (433 ) 47 (1,641 ) (462 ) Bonds (6,933 ) (6,121 ) (5,631 ) 729 (141 ) (5,801 ) (7,218 ) (3,721 ) (3,260 ) 5,646 4,281 6,158 2,575 Net Buy (Sell) Activity (in millions of dollars) Mutual Funds (8) (16,657 ) (20,761 ) (16,258 ) (8,674 ) (7,117 ) (15,200 ) (18,473 ) (17,143 ) (21,851 ) 552 (2,338 ) (7,423 ) (4,904 ) Exchange-Traded Funds (9) 8,409 14,811 7,987 12,951 16,658 5,799 13,859 15,147 15,159 11,897 12,516 8,706 8,143 Money Market Funds (3,430 ) 7,106 11,544 13,711 19,702 17,018 21,542 16,929 27,778 24,285 23,347 27,106 6,291

Note: Certain supplemental details related to the information above can be found at: https://www.aboutschwab.com/financial-reports. (1) April 2023 includes an inflow of $12.0 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client and inflows of $3.9 billion from off-platform Schwab Bank Certificates of Deposit (CDs). March 2023 includes inflows of $19.0 billion from off-platform Schwab CDs issued year-to-date through March 31,2023. June 2022 includes an outflow of $20.8 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client. (2) Net new assets before significant one-time inflows or outflows, such as acquisitions/divestitures or extraordinary flows (generally greater than $10 billion) relating to a specific client, and activity from off-platform Schwab Bank CDs. These flows may span multiple reporting periods. (3) Excludes Retirement Business Services. (4) November 2022 includes the company-initiated closure of approximately 350 thousand low-balance accounts. September 2022 includes the company-initiated closure of approximately 152 thousand low-balance accounts. (5) Schwab One®, certain cash equivalents, bank deposits, third-party bank deposit accounts, and money market fund balances as a percentage of total client assets. (6) Represents average total interest-earning assets on the company's balance sheet. November 2022 includes the impact of transferring certain investment securities from the available for sale category to the held-to-maturity category. (7) Represents average clients’ uninvested cash sweep account balances held in deposit accounts at third-party financial institutions. (8) Represents the principal value of client mutual fund transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary funds. Includes institutional funds available only to Investment Managers. Excludes money market fund transactions. (9) Represents the principal value of client ETF transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary ETFs. N/M - Not meaningful. Percentage changes greater than 200% are presented as not meaningful.

