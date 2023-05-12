Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
12.05.2023 14:45:00

Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights

The Charles Schwab Corporation released its Monthly Activity Report today. Company highlights for the month of April 2023 include:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230512005096/en/

  • Total net new assets brought to the company by new and existing clients in April 2023 totaled $13.6 billion, while core net new assets equaled negative $2.3 billion. These flows reflect client cash disbursements during tax season.
  • Total client assets were $7.63 trillion as of month-end April, up 5% from April 2022 and up 1% compared to March 2023.
  • Active brokerage accounts reached 34.2 million in April, up 1% from April 2022 and flat compared to March 2023.

Commentary from the CFO

Chief Financial Officer Peter Crawford commented, "As previously noted in my commentary published on May 5, 2023, April marked the third consecutive month of deceleration in the daily average pace of cash realignment within bank sweep deposits and Bank Deposit Account (BDA) balances. This trend has continued into May, with the month-to-date pace improving nearly 50% versus April. We remain confident that client cash realignment activity will abate during 2023 – helping client cash on the balance sheet resume growing in proportion with the growth in total client assets over time.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to client cash realignment activity; growth of client cash on the balance sheet; and growth in client assets. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s expectations as of the date hereof. Achievement of these expectations and objectives is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expressed expectations.

Important factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, general market conditions, including the level of interest rates and equity valuations; client cash decisions; client sensitivity to rates; level of client assets, including cash balances; competitive pressures on pricing; capital and liquidity needs and management; balance sheet positioning relative to changes in interest rates; interest earning asset mix and growth; new or changed legislation, regulation or regulatory expectations; and client use of the company’s advisory solutions and other products and services. Other important factors include the company’s ability to attract and retain clients and independent investment advisors and grow those relationships and client assets; develop and launch new and enhanced products, services, and capabilities, as well as enhance its infrastructure and capacity, in a timely and successful manner; hire and retain talent; support client activity levels; and other factors set forth in the company’s most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with 34.2 million active brokerage accounts, 2.4 million corporate retirement plan participants, 1.8 million banking accounts, and $7.63 trillion in client assets as of April 30, 2023. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiaries, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., TD Ameritrade, Inc., and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc., (members SIPC, https://www.sipc.org), and their affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at https://www.aboutschwab.com.

TD Ameritrade, Inc. and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc. are separate but affiliated companies and subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

The Charles Schwab Corporation Monthly Activity Report For April 2023
     
 

2022

2023

Change
  Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr Mo.   Yr.
Market Indices (at month end)    
Dow Jones Industrial Average®  

32,977

 

32,990

 

30,775

 

32,845

 

31,510

 

28,726

 

32,733

 

34,590

 

33,147

 

34,086

 

32,657

 

33,274

 

34,098

 

2%

 

3%

Nasdaq Composite®  

12,335

 

12,081

 

11,029

 

12,391

 

11,816

 

10,576

 

10,988

 

11,468

 

10,466

 

11,585

 

11,456

 

12,222

 

12,227

 

-

 

(1%)

Standard & Poor’s® 500  

4,132

 

4,132

 

3,785

 

4,130

 

3,955

 

3,586

 

3,872

 

4,080

 

3,840

 

4,077

 

3,970

 

4,109

 

4,169

 

1%

 

1%

Client Assets (in billions of dollars)  

 

 

 

Beginning Client Assets  

7,862.1

 

7,284.4

 

7,301.7

 

6,832.5

 

7,304.8

 

7,127.6

 

6,644.2

 

7,004.6

 

7,320.6

 

7,049.8

 

7,480.6

 

7,380.2

 

7,580.0

 

 

 

 

Net New Assets (1)  

(9.2

)

32.8

 

19.8

 

31.5

 

43.3

 

39.8

 

42.0

 

33.1

 

53.3

 

36.1

 

41.7

 

72.9

 

13.6

 

(81%)

 

N/M

Net Market (Losses) Gains  

(568.5

)

(15.5

)

(489.0

)

440.8

 

(220.5

)

(523.2

)

318.4

 

282.9

 

(324.1

)

394.7

 

(142.1

)

126.9

 

37.9

 

 

 

 

Total Client Assets (at month end)  

7,284.4

 

7,301.7

 

6,832.5

 

7,304.8

 

7,127.6

 

6,644.2

 

7,004.6

 

7,320.6

 

7,049.8

 

7,480.6

 

7,380.2

 

7,580.0

 

7,631.5

 

1%

 

5%

Core Net New Assets (2)  

(9.2

)

32.8

 

40.6

 

31.5

 

43.3

 

39.8

 

42.0

 

33.1

 

53.3

 

36.1

 

41.7

 

53.9

 

(2.3

)

(104%)

 

75%

Receiving Ongoing Advisory Services (at month end)  

 

 

 

Investor Services  

509.3

 

513.0

 

483.8

 

514.8

 

499.2

 

466.6

 

487.3

 

514.0

 

499.8

 

524.6

 

515.5

 

526.2

 

530.7

 

1%

 

4%

Advisor Services (3)  

3,190.5

 

3,213.8

 

3,040.4

 

3,222.5

 

3,150.5

 

2,950.9

 

3,106.0

 

3,270.5

 

3,173.4

 

3,345.4

 

3,289.6

 

3,369.3

 

3,394.9

 

1%

 

6%

Client Accounts (at month end, in thousands)  

 

 

 

Active Brokerage Accounts (4)  

33,759

 

33,822

 

33,896

 

33,934

 

33,984

 

33,875

 

33,896

 

33,636

 

33,758

 

33,878

 

34,010

 

34,120

 

34,248

 

-

 

1%

Banking Accounts  

1,652

 

1,658

 

1,669

 

1,680

 

1,690

 

1,696

 

1,706

 

1,705

 

1,716

 

1,729

 

1,733

 

1,746

 

1,757

 

1%

 

6%

Corporate Retirement Plan Participants  

2,261

 

2,275

 

2,275

 

2,267

 

2,285

 

2,305

 

2,322

 

2,336

 

2,351

 

2,369

 

2,384

 

2,379

 

2,391

 

1%

 

6%

Client Activity  

 

 

 

New Brokerage Accounts (in thousands)  

386

 

323

 

305

 

278

 

332

 

287

 

298

 

303

 

330

 

344

 

320

 

378

 

331

 

(12%)

 

(14%)

Client Cash as a Percentage of Client Assets (5)  

11.9%

12.0%

12.8%

12.0%

12.1%

12.9%

12.2%

11.5%

12.3%

11.6%

11.7%

11.6%

11.3%

(30) bp

 

(60) bp

Derivative Trades as a Percentage of Total Trades  

21.9%

22.6%

22.3%

24.2%

23.3%

23.6%

24.1%

24.6%

23.2%

23.0%

23.5%

22.8%

23.4%

60 bp

 

150 bp

Selected Average Balances (in millions of dollars)  

 

 

 

Average Interest-Earning Assets (6)  

636,668

 

620,157

 

614,100

 

605,751

 

586,154

 

568,351

 

552,631

 

527,019

 

520,100

 

512,893

 

503,122

 

497,627

 

493,215

 

(1%)

 

(23%)

Average Margin Balances  

83,762

 

78,841

 

74,577

 

72,177

 

72,855

 

73,224

 

69,188

 

66,011

 

64,759

 

60,211

 

60,575

 

60,848

 

60,338

 

(1%)

 

(28%)

Average Bank Deposit Account Balances (7)  

152,653

 

154,669

 

155,306

 

154,542

 

148,427

 

141,198

 

136,036

 

130,479

 

126,953

 

122,387

 

115,816

 

109,392

 

104,775

 

(4%)

 

(31%)

Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund    
Net Buys (Sells) (8,9) (in millions of dollars)    
Equities  

(786

)

1,889

 

(1,586

)

5,589

 

10,465

 

(2,662

)

3,984

 

3,777

 

(1,837

)

7,236

 

5,850

 

(3,234

)

1,126

 

 
Hybrid  

(529

)

(1,718

)

(1,054

)

(2,041

)

(783

)

(938

)

(1,380

)

(2,052

)

(1,595

)

(433

)

47

 

(1,641

)

(462

)

 
Bonds  

(6,933

)

(6,121

)

(5,631

)

729

 

(141

)

(5,801

)

(7,218

)

(3,721

)

(3,260

)

5,646

 

4,281

 

6,158

 

2,575

 

 
Net Buy (Sell) Activity (in millions of dollars)    
Mutual Funds (8)  

(16,657

)

(20,761

)

(16,258

)

(8,674

)

(7,117

)

(15,200

)

(18,473

)

(17,143

)

(21,851

)

552

 

(2,338

)

(7,423

)

(4,904

)

 
Exchange-Traded Funds (9)  

8,409

 

14,811

 

7,987

 

12,951

 

16,658

 

5,799

 

13,859

 

15,147

 

15,159

 

11,897

 

12,516

 

8,706

 

8,143

 

 
Money Market Funds  

(3,430

)

7,106

 

11,544

 

13,711

 

19,702

 

17,018

 

21,542

 

16,929

 

27,778

 

24,285

 

23,347

 

27,106

 

6,291

 

 
Note: Certain supplemental details related to the information above can be found at: https://www.aboutschwab.com/financial-reports.

(1)

April 2023 includes an inflow of $12.0 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client and inflows of $3.9 billion from off-platform Schwab Bank Certificates of Deposit (CDs). March 2023 includes inflows of $19.0 billion from off-platform Schwab CDs issued year-to-date through March 31,2023. June 2022 includes an outflow of $20.8 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client.

(2)

Net new assets before significant one-time inflows or outflows, such as acquisitions/divestitures or extraordinary flows (generally greater than $10 billion) relating to a specific client, and activity from off-platform Schwab Bank CDs. These flows may span multiple reporting periods.

(3)

Excludes Retirement Business Services.

(4)

November 2022 includes the company-initiated closure of approximately 350 thousand low-balance accounts. September 2022 includes the company-initiated closure of approximately 152 thousand low-balance accounts.

(5)

Schwab One®, certain cash equivalents, bank deposits, third-party bank deposit accounts, and money market fund balances as a percentage of total client assets.

(6)

Represents average total interest-earning assets on the company's balance sheet. November 2022 includes the impact of transferring certain investment securities from the available for sale category to the held-to-maturity category.

(7)

Represents average clients’ uninvested cash sweep account balances held in deposit accounts at third-party financial institutions.

(8)

Represents the principal value of client mutual fund transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary funds. Includes institutional funds available only to Investment Managers. Excludes money market fund transactions.

(9)

Represents the principal value of client ETF transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary ETFs.
N/M - Not meaningful. Percentage changes greater than 200% are presented as not meaningful.

 

