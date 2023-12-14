Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights

The Charles Schwab Corporation released its Monthly Activity Report today. Company highlights for the month of November 2023 include:

Core net new assets brought to the company by new and existing clients totaled $21.7 billion.

Total client assets were $8.18 trillion as of month-end November, up 12% from November 2022 and up 7% compared to October 2023.

Transactional sweep cash ended November 2023 at $402.9 billion, representing an increase of $5.0 billion versus the prior month – the largest monthly build in transactional sweep cash since March 2022. Excluding bank deposit account balance activity, clients added over $7 billion across our balance sheet cash solutions during the month.

While the company’s ‘through the cycle’ financial model continues to deliver against an evolving backdrop, lower transactional cash levels, along with softer client trading volumes and subdued securities lending activity, is expected to result in full-year 2023 revenue declining by 9.5% to 10.0% versus the previous year.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a forward-looking statement relating to full-year revenue. This forward-looking statement reflects management’s expectations as of the date hereof. Achievement of these expectations is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expressed expectations.

Important factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, client use of the company’s advisory solutions and other products and services; general market conditions, including the level of interest rates and equity valuations; client cash allocation decisions; client sensitivity to rates; level of client assets, including cash balances; competitive pressures on pricing; balance sheet positioning relative to changes in interest rates; interest earning asset mix and growth; the level and mix of client trading activity; market volatility; securities lending; and margin loan balances. Other important factors include the company’s ability to support client activity levels; monetize client assets; and other factors set forth in the company’s most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with 34.7 million active brokerage accounts, 5.2 million workplace plan participant accounts, 1.8 million banking accounts, and $8.18 trillion in client assets as of November 30, 2023. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiaries, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., TD Ameritrade, Inc., and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc., (members SIPC, https://www.sipc.org), and their affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at https://www.aboutschwab.com. TD Ameritrade, Inc. and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc. are separate but affiliated companies and subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

The Charles Schwab Corporation Monthly Activity Report For November 2023 2022 2023 Change Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Mo. Yr. Market Indices (at month end) Dow Jones Industrial Average® 34,590 33,147 34,086 32,657 33,274 34,098 32,908 34,408 35,560 34,722 33,508 33,053 35,951 9 % 4 % Nasdaq Composite® 11,468 10,466 11,585 11,456 12,222 12,227 12,935 13,788 14,346 14,035 13,219 12,851 14,226 11 % 24 % Standard & Poor’s® 500 4,080 3,840 4,077 3,970 4,109 4,169 4,180 4,450 4,589 4,508 4,288 4,194 4,568 9 % 12 % Client Assets (in billions of dollars) Beginning Client Assets 7,004.6 7,320.6 7,049.8 7,480.6 7,380.2 7,580.0 7,631.5 7,650.2 8,015.8 8,241.0 8,094.7 7,824.5 7,653.4 Net New Assets (1) 33.1 53.3 36.1 41.7 72.9 13.6 24.6 33.8 12.9 8.1 27.2 5.0 19.2 N/M (42 %) Net Market Gains (Losses) 282.9 (324.1 ) 394.7 (142.1 ) 126.9 37.9 (5.9 ) 331.8 212.3 (154.4 ) (297.4 ) (176.1 ) 508.0 Total Client Assets (at month end) 7,320.6 7,049.8 7,480.6 7,380.2 7,580.0 7,631.5 7,650.2 8,015.8 8,241.0 8,094.7 7,824.5 7,653.4 8,180.6 7 % 12 % Core Net New Assets (2) 33.1 53.3 36.1 41.7 53.9 (2.3 ) 20.7 33.8 13.7 4.9 27.1 11.3 21.7 92 % (34 %) Receiving Ongoing Advisory Services (at month end) Investor Services 514.0 499.8 524.6 515.5 526.2 530.7 526.3 547.5 560.6 552.2 533.0 522.2 557.0 7 % 8 % Advisor Services (3) 3,270.5 3,173.4 3,345.4 3,289.6 3,369.3 3,394.9 3,377.8 3,527.8 3,619.8 3,554.2 3,448.0 3,380.3 3,604.4 7 % 10 % Client Accounts (at month end, in thousands) Active Brokerage Accounts (4) 33,636 33,758 33,878 34,010 34,120 34,248 34,311 34,382 34,434 34,440 34,540 34,571 34,672 - 3 % Banking Accounts 1,705 1,716 1,729 1,733 1,746 1,757 1,768 1,781 1,792 1,798 1,799 1,812 1,825 1 % 7 % Workplace Plan Participant Accounts (5) 4,810 4,807 4,817 4,839 4,845 4,869 4,962 5,003 5,030 5,037 5,141 5,212 5,212 - 8 % Client Activity New Brokerage Accounts (in thousands) 303 330 344 320 378 331 314 315 303 311 280 284 286 1 % (6 %) Client Cash as a Percentage of Client Assets (6,7) 11.5 % 12.2 % 11.5 % 11.6 % 11.2 % 10.8 % 10.9 % 10.5 % 10.2 % 10.4 % 10.8 % 11.2 % 10.7 % (50) bp (80) bp Derivative Trades as a Percentage of Total Trades 24.6 % 23.2 % 23.0 % 23.5 % 22.8 % 23.4 % 23.5 % 23.9 % 23.0 % 24.4 % 24.2 % 23.2 % 23.1 % (10) bp (150) bp Selected Average Balances (in millions of dollars) Average Interest-Earning Assets (8) 527,019 520,100 512,893 503,122 497,627 493,215 483,438 479,752 466,659 449,483 444,864 438,522 439,118 - (17 %) Average Margin Balances 66,011 64,759 60,211 60,575 60,848 60,338 60,250 61,543 63,040 64,226 64,014 63,946 61,502 (4 %) (7 %) Average Bank Deposit Account Balances (9) 130,479 126,953 122,387 115,816 109,392 104,775 103,149 102,917 102,566 101,928 100,404 97,893 94,991 (3 %) (27 %) Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Net Buys (Sells) (10,11) (in millions of dollars) Equities 3,777 (1,837 ) 7,236 5,850 (3,234 ) 1,126 (1,366 ) 9,190 7,423 (278 ) 675 (3,039 ) 6,099 Hybrid (2,052 ) (1,595 ) (433 ) 47 (1,641 ) (462 ) (889 ) (903 ) (407 ) (1,037 ) (828 ) (1,457 ) (1,466 ) Bonds (3,721 ) (3,260 ) 5,646 4,281 6,158 2,575 2,029 3,302 2,515 4,696 2,723 1,094 255 Net Buy (Sell) Activity (in millions of dollars) Mutual Funds (10) (17,143 ) (21,851 ) 552 (2,338 ) (7,423 ) (4,904 ) (7,157 ) (4,485 ) (3,333 ) (6,476 ) (5,853 ) (12,245 ) (9,267 ) Exchange-Traded Funds (11) 15,147 15,159 11,897 12,516 8,706 8,143 6,931 16,074 12,864 9,857 8,423 8,843 14,155 Money Market Funds 16,929 27,778 24,285 23,347 27,106 6,291 15,256 9,112 7,911 16,869 13,388 16,976 11,670

Note: Certain supplemental details related to the information above can be found at: https://www.aboutschwab.com/financial-reports. (1) Unless otherwise noted, differences between net new assets and core net new assets are net flows from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs - including March 2023 which reflects inflows of $19.0 billion from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs issued year-to-date through March 31, 2023. November 2023 also includes an outflow of $5.4 billion from an international relationship. October 2023 also includes an outflow of $6.2 billion from an international relationship. September 2023 also includes an outflow of $0.8 billion from an international relationship. April 2023 also includes an inflow of $12.0 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client. (2) Net new assets before significant one-time inflows or outflows, such as acquisitions/divestitures or extraordinary flows (generally greater than $10 billion) relating to a specific client, and activity from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs. These flows may span multiple reporting periods. (3) Excludes Retirement Business Services. (4) November 2022 includes the Company-initiated closure of approximately 350 thousand low-balance accounts. (5) Beginning October 2023, Retirement Plan Participants was expanded to include accounts in Stock Plan Services, Designated Brokerage Services, and Retirement Business Services. Participants may be enrolled in services in more than one Workplace business. Prior periods have been recast to reflect this change. (6) Schwab One®, certain cash equivalents, bank deposits, third-party bank deposit accounts, and money market fund balances as a percentage of total client assets. (7) Beginning July 2023, client cash as a percentage of client assets excludes brokered CDs issued by Charles Schwab Bank. Prior periods have been recast to reflect this change. (8) Represents average total interest-earning assets on the Company's balance sheet. November 2022 includes the impact of transferring certain investment securities from the available for sale category to the held-to-maturity category. (9) Represents average clients’ uninvested cash sweep account balances held in deposit accounts at third-party financial institutions. (10) Represents the principal value of client mutual fund transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary funds. Includes institutional funds available only to Investment Managers. Excludes money market fund transactions. (11) Represents the principal value of client ETF transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary ETFs. N/M - Not meaningful. Percentage changes greater than 200% are presented as not meaningful.

