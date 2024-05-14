Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights

The Charles Schwab Corporation released its Monthly Activity Report today. Company highlights for the month of April 2024 include:

Total net new assets brought to the company by new and existing clients in April 2024 totaled $10.0 billion, while core net new assets equaled $1.0 billion. These flows reflect client cash disbursements during tax season.

Total client assets were $8.85 trillion as of month-end April, up 16% from April 2023 and down 3% versus March 2024.

Transactional sweep cash declined by 3% to end April 2024 at $387.7 billion. This month-over-month drawdown was driven by several anticipated factors, including client tax disbursements and seasonal advisory fee payments.

Last weekend, Schwab successfully completed the final Ameritrade client conversion, marking the completion of a historic integration. We are pleased to report that the client account and asset conversion went smoothly. The company will share additional perspectives on this tremendous milestone during its Institutional Investor Day scheduled for Wednesday, May 22.

The Charles Schwab Corporation Monthly Activity Report For April 2024 2023 2024 Change Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr Mo. Yr. Market Indices (at month end) Dow Jones Industrial Average® 34,098 32,908 34,408 35,560 34,722 33,508 33,053 35,951 37,690 38,150 38,996 39,807 37,816 (5 %) 11 % Nasdaq Composite® 12,227 12,935 13,788 14,346 14,035 13,219 12,851 14,226 15,011 15,164 16,092 16,379 15,658 (4 %) 28 % Standard & Poor’s® 500 4,169 4,180 4,450 4,589 4,508 4,288 4,194 4,568 4,770 4,846 5,096 5,254 5,036 (4 %) 21 % Client Assets (in billions of dollars) Beginning Client Assets 7,580.0 7,631.5 7,650.2 8,015.8 8,241.0 8,094.7 7,824.5 7,653.4 8,180.6 8,516.6 8,558.1 8,879.5 9,118.4 Net New Assets (1) 13.6 24.6 33.8 12.9 8.1 27.2 5.0 19.2 42.1 14.8 31.7 41.7 10.0 (76 %) (26 %) Net Market Gains (Losses) 37.9 (5.9 ) 331.8 212.3 (154.4 ) (297.4 ) (176.1 ) 508.0 293.9 26.7 289.7 197.2 (280.9 ) Total Client Assets (at month end) 7,631.5 7,650.2 8,015.8 8,241.0 8,094.7 7,824.5 7,653.4 8,180.6 8,516.6 8,558.1 8,879.5 9,118.4 8,847.5 (3 %) 16 % Core Net New Assets (1,2) (2.3 ) 20.7 33.8 13.7 4.9 27.1 11.3 21.7 43.1 17.2 33.4 45.0 1.0 (98 %) 143 % Receiving Ongoing Advisory Services (at month end) Investor Services 530.7 526.3 547.5 560.6 552.2 533.0 522.2 557.0 581.4 584.1 601.8 618.5 602.2 (3 %) 13 % Advisor Services (3) 3,394.9 3,377.8 3,527.8 3,619.8 3,554.2 3,448.0 3,380.3 3,604.4 3,757.4 3,780.4 3,902.5 4,009.5 3,893.9 (3 %) 15 % Client Accounts (at month end, in thousands) Active Brokerage Accounts 34,248 34,311 34,382 34,434 34,440 34,540 34,571 34,672 34,838 35,017 35,127 35,301 35,426 - 3 % Banking Accounts 1,757 1,768 1,781 1,792 1,798 1,799 1,812 1,825 1,838 1,856 1,871 1,885 1,901 1 % 8 % Workplace Plan Participant Accounts (4) 4,869 4,962 5,003 5,030 5,037 5,141 5,212 5,212 5,221 5,226 5,268 5,277 5,282 - 8 % Client Activity New Brokerage Accounts (in thousands) 331 314 315 303 311 280 284 286 340 366 345 383 361 (6 %) 9 % Client Cash as a Percentage of Client Assets (5,6) 10.8 % 10.9 % 10.5 % 10.2 % 10.4 % 10.8 % 11.2 % 10.7 % 10.5 % 10.5 % 10.2 % 10.0 % 10.2 % 20 bp (60) bp Derivative Trades as a Percentage of Total Trades 23.4 % 23.5 % 23.9 % 23.0 % 24.4 % 24.2 % 23.2 % 23.1 % 21.8 % 21.8 % 22.2 % 21.9 % 22.1 % 20 bp (130) bp Selected Average Balances (in millions of dollars) Average Interest-Earning Assets (7) 493,215 483,438 479,752 466,659 449,483 444,864 438,522 439,118 446,305 443,694 434,822 431,456 423,532 (2 %) (14 %) Average Margin Balances 60,338 60,250 61,543 63,040 64,226 64,014 63,946 61,502 62,309 61,368 63,600 66,425 68,827 4 % 14 % Average Bank Deposit Account Balances (8) 104,775 103,149 102,917 102,566 101,928 100,404 97,893 94,991 95,518 95,553 92,075 90,774 88,819 (2 %) (15 %) Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Net Buys (Sells) (9,10) (in millions of dollars) Equities 1,126 (1,366 ) 9,190 7,423 (278 ) 675 (3,039 ) 6,099 7,903 8,182 7,624 10,379 3,472 Hybrid (462 ) (889 ) (903 ) (407 ) (1,037 ) (828 ) (1,457 ) (1,466 ) (1,596 ) (501 ) (1,330 ) (439 ) (703 ) Bonds 2,575 2,029 3,302 2,515 4,696 2,723 1,094 255 6,104 7,510 9,883 7,561 5,949 Net Buy (Sell) Activity (in millions of dollars) Mutual Funds (9) (4,904 ) (7,157 ) (4,485 ) (3,333 ) (6,476 ) (5,853 ) (12,245 ) (9,267 ) (7,406 ) (966 ) (1,348 ) (1,607 ) (4,818 ) Exchange-Traded Funds (10) 8,143 6,931 16,074 12,864 9,857 8,423 8,843 14,155 19,817 16,157 17,525 19,108 13,536 Money Market Funds 6,291 15,256 9,112 7,911 16,869 13,388 16,976 11,670 7,745 11,717 10,129 9,085 (2,357 )

Note: Certain supplemental details related to the information above can be found at: https://www.aboutschwab.com/financial-reports. (1) Unless otherwise noted, differences between net new assets and core net new assets are net flows from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs. Additionally, 2024 includes an inflow of $10.3 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client in April, and 2023 includes outflows from a large international relationship of $0.8 billion in September, $6.2 billion in October, $5.4 billion in November, and $0.6 billion in December, and an inflow of $12.0 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client in April. (2) Net new assets before significant one-time inflows or outflows, such as acquisitions/divestitures or extraordinary flows (generally greater than $10 billion) relating to a specific client, and activity from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs. These flows may span multiple reporting periods. (3) Excludes Retirement Business Services. (4) Beginning October 2023, Retirement Plan Participants was expanded to include accounts in Stock Plan Services, Designated Brokerage Services, and Retirement Business Services. Participants may be enrolled in services in more than one Workplace business. Prior periods have been recast to reflect this change. (5) Schwab One®, certain cash equivalents, bank deposits, third-party bank deposit accounts, and money market fund balances as a percentage of total client assets. (6) Beginning July 2023, client cash as a percentage of client assets excludes brokered CDs issued by Charles Schwab Bank. Prior periods have been recast to reflect this change. (7) Represents average total interest-earning assets on the Company's balance sheet. (8) Represents average clients’ uninvested cash sweep account balances held in deposit accounts at third-party financial institutions. (9) Represents the principal value of client mutual fund transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary funds. Includes institutional funds available only to Investment Managers. Excludes money market fund transactions. (10) Represents the principal value of client ETF transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary ETFs.

