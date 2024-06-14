Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights

The Charles Schwab Corporation released its Monthly Activity Report today. Company highlights for the month of May 2024 include:

Core net new assets brought to the company by new and existing clients totaled $31.1 billion – representing our second highest May ever.

Total client assets were $9.21 trillion as of month-end May, up 20% from May 2023 and up 4% compared to April 2024.

New brokerage accounts were 314,000 in May, flat year-over-year and down 13% compared to April 2024.

Consistent with the commentary at the Institutional Investor Day on May 22, the company currently expects second quarter total revenue to decrease by 1%–2% relative to the prior quarter and an adjusted(1) pre-tax profit margin of approximately 40%. These results reflect the anticipated impact of tax season on transactional sweep cash as well as expected trading volumes during the period.

(1) Adjusted pre-tax profit margin is calculated as total net revenues less adjusted total expenses, which exclude acquisition and integration-related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and restructuring costs, as a percentage of total net revenues. Pre-tax quarterly non-GAAP adjustments are estimated to range between approximately $150 to $200 million during 2024.

The Charles Schwab Corporation Monthly Activity Report For May 2024 2023 2024 Change May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Mo. Yr. Market Indices (at month end) Dow Jones Industrial Average® 32,908 34,408 35,560 34,722 33,508 33,053 35,951 37,690 38,150 38,996 39,807 37,816 38,686 2% 18% Nasdaq Composite® 12,935 13,788 14,346 14,035 13,219 12,851 14,226 15,011 15,164 16,092 16,379 15,658 16,735 7% 29% Standard & Poor’s® 500 4,180 4,450 4,589 4,508 4,288 4,194 4,568 4,770 4,846 5,096 5,254 5,036 5,278 5% 26% Client Assets (in billions of dollars) Beginning Client Assets 7,631.5 7,650.2 8,015.8 8,241.0 8,094.7 7,824.5 7,653.4 8,180.6 8,516.6 8,558.1 8,879.5 9,118.4 8,847.5 Net New Assets (1) 24.6 33.8 12.9 8.1 27.2 5.0 19.2 42.1 14.8 31.7 41.7 10.0 31.0 N/M 26% Net Market (Losses) Gains (5.9 ) 331.8 212.3 (154.4 ) (297.4 ) (176.1 ) 508.0 293.9 26.7 289.7 197.2 (280.9 ) 327.8 Total Client Assets (at month end) 7,650.2 8,015.8 8,241.0 8,094.7 7,824.5 7,653.4 8,180.6 8,516.6 8,558.1 8,879.5 9,118.4 8,847.5 9,206.3 4% 20% Core Net New Assets (1,2) 20.7 33.8 13.7 4.9 27.1 11.3 21.7 43.1 17.2 33.4 45.0 1.0 31.1 N/M 50% Receiving Ongoing Advisory Services (at month end) Investor Services 526.3 547.5 560.6 552.2 533.0 522.2 557.0 581.4 584.1 601.8 618.5 602.2 624.0 4% 19% Advisor Services (3) 3,377.8 3,527.8 3,619.8 3,554.2 3,448.0 3,380.3 3,604.4 3,757.4 3,780.4 3,902.5 4,009.5 3,893.9 4,027.3 3% 19% Client Accounts (at month end, in thousands) Active Brokerage Accounts 34,311 34,382 34,434 34,440 34,540 34,571 34,672 34,838 35,017 35,127 35,301 35,426 35,524 - 4% Banking Accounts 1,768 1,781 1,792 1,798 1,799 1,812 1,825 1,838 1,856 1,871 1,885 1,901 1,916 1% 8% Workplace Plan Participant Accounts (4) 4,962 5,003 5,030 5,037 5,141 5,212 5,212 5,221 5,226 5,268 5,277 5,282 5,345 1% 8% Client Activity New Brokerage Accounts (in thousands) 314 315 303 311 280 284 286 340 366 345 383 361 314 (13%) - Client Cash as a Percentage of Client Assets (5,6) 10.9 % 10.5 % 10.2 % 10.4 % 10.8 % 11.2 % 10.7 % 10.5 % 10.5 % 10.2 % 10.0 % 10.2 % 9.9 % (30) bp (100) bp Derivative Trades as a Percentage of Total Trades 23.5 % 23.9 % 23.0 % 24.4 % 24.2 % 23.2 % 23.1 % 21.8 % 21.8 % 22.2 % 21.9 % 22.1 % 21.9 % (20) bp (160) bp Selected Average Balances (in millions of dollars) Average Interest-Earning Assets (7) 483,438 479,752 466,659 449,483 444,864 438,522 439,118 446,305 443,694 434,822 431,456 423,532 415,950 (2%) (14%) Average Margin Balances 60,250 61,543 63,040 64,226 64,014 63,946 61,502 62,309 61,368 63,600 66,425 68,827 67,614 (2%) 12% Average Bank Deposit Account Balances (8) 103,149 102,917 102,566 101,928 100,404 97,893 94,991 95,518 95,553 92,075 90,774 88,819 86,844 (2%) (16%) Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Net Buys (Sells) (9,10) (in millions of dollars) Equities (1,366 ) 9,190 7,423 (278 ) 675 (3,039 ) 6,099 7,903 8,182 7,624 10,379 3,472 5,734 Hybrid (889 ) (903 ) (407 ) (1,037 ) (828 ) (1,457 ) (1,466 ) (1,596 ) (501 ) (1,330 ) (439 ) (703 ) (558 ) Bonds 2,029 3,302 2,515 4,696 2,723 1,094 255 6,104 7,510 9,883 7,561 5,949 5,854 Net Buy (Sell) Activity (in millions of dollars) Mutual Funds (9) (7,157 ) (4,485 ) (3,333 ) (6,476 ) (5,853 ) (12,245 ) (9,267 ) (7,406 ) (966 ) (1,348 ) (1,607 ) (4,818 ) (5,544 ) Exchange-Traded Funds (10) 6,931 16,074 12,864 9,857 8,423 8,843 14,155 19,817 16,157 17,525 19,108 13,536 16,574 Money Market Funds 15,256 9,112 7,911 16,869 13,388 16,976 11,670 7,745 11,717 10,129 9,085 (2,357 ) 9,790

Note: Certain supplemental details related to the information above can be found at: https://www.aboutschwab.com/financial-reports . (1) Unless otherwise noted, differences between net new assets and core net new assets are net flows from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs. Additionally, 2024 includes an inflow of $10.3 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client in April, and 2023 includes outflows from a large international relationship of $0.8 billion in September, $6.2 billion in October, $5.4 billion in November, and $0.6 billion in December. (2) Net new assets before significant one-time inflows or outflows, such as acquisitions/divestitures or extraordinary flows (generally greater than $10 billion) relating to a specific client, and activity from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs. These flows may span multiple reporting periods. (3) Excludes Retirement Business Services. (4) Beginning October 2023, Retirement Plan Participants was expanded to include accounts in Stock Plan Services, Designated Brokerage Services, and Retirement Business Services. Participants may be enrolled in services in more than one Workplace business. Prior periods have been recast to reflect this change. (5) Schwab One®, certain cash equivalents, bank deposits, third-party bank deposit accounts, and money market fund balances as a percentage of total client assets. (6) Beginning July 2023, client cash as a percentage of client assets excludes brokered CDs issued by Charles Schwab Bank. Prior periods have been recast to reflect this change. (7) Represents average total interest-earning assets on the Company's balance sheet. (8) Represents average clients’ uninvested cash sweep account balances held in deposit accounts at third-party financial institutions. (9) Represents the principal value of client mutual fund transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary funds. Includes institutional funds available only to Investment Managers. Excludes money market fund transactions. (10) Represents the principal value of client ETF transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary ETFs. N/M - Not meaningful. Percentage changes greater than 200% are presented as not meaningful.

