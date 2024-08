SciSparc Soars In Pre-market After Updating Merger With AutoMax Motors

(RTTNews) - Shares of SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) were rising more than 90 percent in pre-market on Thursday to $0.6224 after the specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company updated its previously-announced merger with AutoMax Motors Ltd, a car importer company in Israel.

SciSparc said it received Jerusalem District Court approval for shareholder meetings to approve the transaction.

Additionally, the company has entered into an addendum to the merger agreement, pursuant to which, the right to terminate the merger agreement if the merger was not consummated by August 30, 2024, was deferred to November 30, 2024.

SciSparc stock had closed at $0.3221, down 7.79 percent on Wednesday. It has traded in the range of 0.3010 - 14.2200 in the last 1 year.