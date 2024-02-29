Scott Ferguson Steps Down From US Foods Board of Directors, Noting Confidence in Company Leadership and Strategy

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD), one of America’s largest foodservice distributors, today announced that Scott Ferguson, Founder and Managing Partner, Sachem Head Capital Management LP has stepped down from the company’s Board of Directors effective Feb. 28, 2024. Ferguson has been a member of the Company’s Board of Directors since March 2022.

"US Foods has made impressive progress over the past few years, and I am confident that the company is positioned for further success under the strategic leadership of CEO Dave Flitman,” said Ferguson. "I’ve enjoyed my collaboration with Management and the Board and look forward to the June Investor Day. I believe the company’s future is bright.”

"Scott has been an invaluable and collaborative member of our Board for the past two years,” added Robert Dutkowsky, Chair of the Board, US Foods. "He brought fresh perspective and insights to our discussions, and I am thankful for his service and dedication to US Foods.”

About US Foods

With a promise to help its customers Make It, US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With more than 70 broadline locations and approximately 90 cash and carry stores, US Foods and its 30,000 associates provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.

