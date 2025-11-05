The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Aktie
WKN: 883369 / ISIN: US8101861065
|
05.11.2025 15:41:57
Scotts Miracle-Gro Q3 Loss Narrows, But Sales Decrease
(RTTNews) - The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG), a marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products, reported a narrower loss for the third quarter of 2025, despite a decline in sales, driven by lower cost of sales and reduced impairment, restructuring, and other expenses. Results beat analysts' view.
Net loss fell to $151.8 million, or $2.63 per share, from $244.0 million, or $4.29 per share, a year ago. On an adjusted basis, net loss improved to $113.1 million, or $1.96 per share, compared with $131.5 million, or $2.31 per share, last year.
On average, 9 analysts expected a loss of $1.97 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Operating loss narrowed to $150.1 million from a loss of $216.0 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $81.6 million, improving from a $97.2 million loss last year.
Net sales decreased 7% to $387.4 million from $414.7 million in the prior-year period. The consensus estimate stood at $396.75 million.
Scotts Miracle-Gro shares were last trading at $56.47, up 3.67%.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu The Scotts Miracle-Gro Companymehr Nachrichten
|
25.09.25
|Miracle capitalism: where next? (Financial Times)
Analysen zu The Scotts Miracle-Gro Companymehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company
|49,78
|2,43%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBilanzsaison auf Hochtouren: ATX tritt auf der Stelle -- DAX etwas leichter -- Asiens Märkte zogen letztlich kräftig an
Am Donnerstag zeigt sich der heimische Aktienmarkt wenig verändert, während der deutsche Leitindex schwächelt. Unterdessen ging es an den Aktienmärkten in Fernost klar nach oben.