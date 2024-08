ScPharmaceuticals Reports Positive Pharmacokinetic Study Results For SCP-111 Autoinjector

(RTTNews) - scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) Monday reported positive topline results from the pharmacokinetic study of SCP-111 (furosemide), administered via an autoinjector.

The study compared the bioavailability pharmacokinetic and the pharmacodynamics of SCP-111 administered as a subcutaneous injection via an autoinjector, with the FDA-approved IV injection of furoscix for the at-home treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure.

SCP-111 demonstrated a bioavailability of 107.3 percent. Further, participants who received SCP-111 had similar urine output, urinary sodium excretion and urinary potassium excretion compared to IV furosemide.

The company plans to submit a supplemental new drug application to the FDA by this year end.