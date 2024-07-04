SD Networks Set Framework for Asia Pacific Modernization

Enterprises in Asia Pacific are moving toward software-defined networking (SDN) to make communication more secure and resilient and speed up business decision-making, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Network — Software-defined Solutions and Services report for Asia Pacific finds that companies in the region (which for this report covers Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia and India) are seeking more efficient, secure and flexible networks to address rising business challenges. Many are still adding expensive traditional network links and need to modernize connectivity for cloud migration. Demand for SDN is expected to remain strong in the coming years, especially in high-growth emerging markets such as India.

"Asia Pacific enterprises want to keep growing in the face of new demands to decarbonize and utilize AI in their operations,” said Michael Gale, partner and regional leader, ISG Asia Pacific. "To carry out digital transformation initiatives, they need rapid, cost-efficient network provisioning.”

Software-defined wide-area networks (SD-WANs) have been the preferred infrastructure for remote workforces and cloud-connected applications for several years, but as recently as 2021, companies in Asia Pacific struggled to negotiate SD-WAN carrier contracts, the report says. Since then, service providers and carriers have introduced cost-competitive options with plug-and-play setup. Expanded offerings from system integrators and traditional network service providers have helped to drive SD-WAN growth.

Asia Pacific remains slightly behind the U.S. and U.K. in adopting fully managed or co-managed SD-WAN services, which can reduce costs and implementation risks while allowing automated monitoring and reporting with single-screen administration, the report notes. Yet, compared with these other markets, organizations in Asia Pacific have even higher expectations for savings, flexibility and technological advancement through these services, ISG says.

For a growing number of large enterprises in Asia Pacific, SDN adoption is part of implementing a secure access service edge (SASE), a comprehensive set of managed services in which enterprise networking and security fully converge, the report says. Companies often procure SASE as a fully managed service from an IT service provider, though clients in the Philippines and Indonesia more commonly turn to network equipment vendors and telcos, while those in Singapore and Malaysia tend to rely on cloud service providers.

"Enterprises across Asia Pacific remain deeply concerned about network security,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "SD networks form the basis for complete SASE implementations that can meet their security expectations.”

As companies continue migrating to cloud or multi-cloud environments, software-defined multi-WAN, multivendor network environments also reduce cloud risks by maximizing enterprise flexibility, ISG says.

The report also examines other SDN trends in Asia Pacific, including the growing adoption of SD-WANs by smaller enterprises and the steady expansion of edge computing that has helped to drive network modernization.

For more insights into the networking challenges facing Asia Pacific enterprises, including tighter budgets and the complexity of legacy network environments, plus ISG’s advice on overcoming them, see the ISG Provider Lens™ Focal Points briefing here.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Network — Software-defined Solutions and Services report for Asia Pacific evaluates the capabilities of 41 providers across four quadrants: Managed SD-WAN Services, SDN Transformation Services (Consulting and Implementation), Edge Technologies and Services (including Private 5G) and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE).

The report names Orange Business, Singtel/NCS/Optus, Telstra, Verizon Business and Wipro as Leaders in all four quadrants. It names Accenture and Tech Mahindra as Leaders in three quadrants each. BT, HCLTech, Tata Communications and TCS are named as Leaders in two quadrants each, and NTT DATA is named as a Leader in one quadrant.

In addition, NTT DATA is named as a Rising Star — a company with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in two quadrants. HPE Aruba and Microland are named as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from BT and Tata Communications.

In the area of customer experience, Tech Mahindra is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2024 among SDN solutions and services providers. Tech Mahindra earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence™ program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Network — Software-defined Solutions and Services report for Asia Pacific is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

