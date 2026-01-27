Seagate Aktie

Seagate für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1C08F / ISIN: IE00B58JVZ52

27.01.2026 22:45:03

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc Q2 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $593 million, or $2.60 per share. This compares with $336 million, or $1.55 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Seagate Technology Holdings plc reported adjusted earnings of $702 million or $3.11 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 21.5% to $2.825 billion from $2.325 billion last year.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $593 Mln. vs. $336 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.60 vs. $1.55 last year. -Revenue: $2.825 Bln vs. $2.325 Bln last year.

For the third quarter of 2026, the company expects revenue of $2.90 billion, plus or minus $100 million, and adjusted EPS of $3.40, plus or minus $0.20.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX etwas höher -- DAX deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Donnerstag kaum. Der deutsche Markt bewegt sich im Minus. In Fernost notierten die Börsen auf grünem Terrain.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

