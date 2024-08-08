|
08.08.2024 13:55:14
Sealed Air Sees Q3 Results Below Market; Backs FY24 Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - Packaging solutions provider Sealed Air Corp. (SEE), while reporting weak second-quarter results, but above market estimates, on Thursday issued third-quarter outlook below the Street view. Further, the company maintained fiscal 2024 outlook
In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Sealed Air shares were gaining around 1.2 percent to trade at $34.80.
For the third quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings of $0.67 per share, adjusted EBITDA of $265 million and net sales of $1.33 billion.
Analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $0.72 per share on sales of $1.36 billion for the quarter, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
For fiscal 2024, the company continues to expect adjusted earnings per share of $2.65 to $3.05, adjusted EBITDA of $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion, and net sales of $5.2 billion to $5.6 billion.
Analysts estimate earnings of $2.88 per share on sales of $5.4 billion for the year.
In its second quarter, Sealed Air profit decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $98.3 million, or $0.67 per share, compared with $99.1 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Adjusted earnings were $120.7 million or $0.83 per share for the period. Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share.
The company's net sales for the quarter fell 2.5 percent to $1.345 billion from $1.380 billion last year. The Street expected net sales of $1.31 billion.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sealed Air Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
09.08.24
|NYSE-Handel: Anleger lassen S&P 500 am Nachmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
09.08.24
|Börse New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich am Freitagmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
09.08.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: S&P 500 startet mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
08.08.24
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500-Börsianer greifen zum Handelsstart zu (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.24
|Ausblick: Sealed Air stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
05.08.24
|S&P 500-Wert Sealed Air-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Sealed Air-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
29.07.24
|S&P 500-Wert Sealed Air-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Sealed Air von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
24.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Sealed Air informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Sealed Air Corp.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sealed Air Corp.
|32,00
|1,91%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRuhiger Start ins Wochenende: US-Börsenleicht letztlich im Plus -- ATX & DAX beenden Woche etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag in Grün. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende etwas höher. Die asiatischen Märkte tendierten am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.