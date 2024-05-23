Secret Creek Fish Passage Project Nets Granite $48 Million Contract in Snohomish County, Washington

Granite (NYSE:GVA) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a $48 million contract by the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to replace two existing fish barrier culvert crossings with three new fish passable structures on I-5 in Snohomish County, Washington. Project funding will come from WSDOT and be included in Granite’s second-quarter CAP.

The Secret Creek project will build upon Granite’s relationship with the WSDOT Mt. Baker Area, which includes the award-winning delivery of the Padden Creek project completed in September 2022.

Granite will deliver another solution in support of WSDOT’s effort to be injunction-compliant by 2030. To support the project, Granite will import 95,000 tons of gravel from its Conway Aggregate Facility in Mount Vernon, Washington.

"We are excited to embark on this new project that not only aligns with our strategic goals but also contributes to the preservation of the local ecosystem,” said Mike Stein, Granite Vice President of Regional Operations. "We are committed to delivering high-quality, innovative, and sustainable solutions for our clients and communities.”

The project is anticipated to begin in June 2024 and is expected to be completed in December 2026.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

