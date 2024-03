Secureworks Reports Adj. Profit In Q4

(RTTNews) - Secureworks (SCWX) posted a fourth quarter GAAP net loss of $8.3 million, or $0.10 per share, compared with a net loss of $40.0 million, or $0.47 per share, last year. Non-GAAP net income was $6.6 million, or $0.08 per share, compared with non-GAAP net loss of $14.3 million, or $0.17 per share, a year ago. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.03, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue for the fourth quarter was $89.2 million, compared to $115.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, reflecting the strategic wind-down of Other MSS business. Analysts on average had estimated $87.18 million in revenue.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the company expects: revenue of $83 million to $85 million; and non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.01 to non-GAAP profit per share of $0.01.

For fiscal 2025, the company expects: total revenue of $325 million to $335 million; and non-GAAP net income per share of $0.00 to $0.08.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.