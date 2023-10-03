|
03.10.2023 23:12:19
Selective Insurance Group CFO Mark Wilcox Resigns
(RTTNews) - Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) Tuesday announced that Mark Wilcox, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, has resigned from Selective, effective November 3, 2023, to become CFO at another financial services company.
Wilcox will continue in his current position until after Selective reports third quarter 2023 earnings.
Anthony Harnett, Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, will then assume the additional role of Interim CFO until a permanent successor is appointed. Selective has initiated a global search process to identify a new CFO.
"Mark has been my trusted partner and an excellent leader of our Finance team for nearly seven years," said John Marchioni, Selective's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "On behalf of the Board of Directors and our entire team, I thank Mark for his many contributions. Throughout his time with Selective, we have continued to deliver consecutive double-digit non-GAAP operating returns on equity. We are pleased that he will assist us in a seamless transition and wish him well in his future endeavors."
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Selective Insurance Group Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
01.08.23
|Ausblick: Selective Insurance Group präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
19.07.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Selective Insurance Group öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
02.05.23
|Ausblick: Selective Insurance Group stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
18.04.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Selective Insurance Group gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
01.02.23
|Ausblick: Selective Insurance Group zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
18.01.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Selective Insurance Group präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
01.11.22
|Ausblick: Selective Insurance Group präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Selective Insurance Group Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Selective Insurance Group Inc.
|104,80
|0,11%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAnleihen, Dollar, Zinsen und Inflation im Fokus: ATX schließt in Rot -- US-Börsen letztlich verlustreich -- DAX geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen gehen mit herben Abschlägen aus dem Hande
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt übernahmen am Dienstag die Bären das Ruder. In Deutschland wurde trotz Feiertag gehandelt - es ging bergab. An der Wall Street gaben die Indizes nach. Die asiatischen Indizes wiesen deutliche Abschläge aus.