|
09.01.2024 16:53:47
SELLAS Life Receives FDA Fast Track Designation For SLS009
(RTTNews) - SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS) announced on Tuesday that its novel and highly selective CDK9 inhibitor, formerly known as GFH009 and now called SLS009, has been granted Fast Track Designation by the FDA for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
Angelos Stergiou, MD, President and CEO of SELLAS, stated, that the SLS009 continues to emerge as a promising treatment for hematologic malignancies and that the company is pleased by the FDA's recognition of its potential by the grant of Fast Track and Orphan Drug Designations for AML.
The Phase 2a clinical trial of SLS009 is evaluating safety, tolerability, and efficacy at two dose levels, 45mg, and 60mg, in combination with venetoclax and azacitidine.
Initial results from the 45mg dose level show that it exhibits anti-leukemic effects with a favorable safety profile in AML patients resistant to venetoclax combination therapies.
Additional data from the 45mg cohort and initial data from the 60mg cohort are expected to be reported in the first quarter of 2024. The 60mg cohort is expected to be analyzed in the second quarter of 2024.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Galena Biopharma Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Galena Biopharma Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX im Minus -- DAX legt zu -- Chinas Börsen tiefer - Nikkei letztlich weit im Plus
Der heimische Markt präsentiert sich im Mittwochshandel mit Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert derweil leicht aufwärts. Während die chinesischen Börsen Abschläge verbuchen, konnte der japanische Leitindex getragen von einem schwachen Yen deutlich anziehen.