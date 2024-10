Semiconductor Sales Could Keep Soaring in 2025: 1 Top Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before That Happens

2024 is turning out to be a solid year for the global semiconductor industry, driven by multiple catalysts. These include the booming demand for chips that can manage artificial intelligence (AI) workloads, a turnaround in the smartphone market's fortunes, and a recovery in the personal computer (PC) market.These factors explain why the global semiconductor industry's revenue is expected to jump 16% in 2024 to $611.2 billion, according to World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS). That points toward a nice turnaround from last year, when the semiconductor industry's revenue fell 8%. Even better, the semiconductor space is expected to keep growing in 2025 as well, with WSTS projecting a 12.5% increase in the industry's earnings to $687.4 billion next year.More specifically, WSTS predicts a whopping 25% increase in the memory market's revenue in 2025 to $204.3 billion. As it turns out, memory is expected to be the fastest-growing semiconductor segment next year as well, following an estimated jump of almost 77% in this segment's revenue in 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool