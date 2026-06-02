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02.06.2026 20:02:00
Semiconductor Stocks Soared in May. Can the Rally Keep Running Into Summer?
Advanced Micro Devices just had one of its best months in two decades. The stock soared more than 40% in May to a record high, as investors poured back into chipmakers on relentless demand for AI hardware. And it wasn't alone. Smartphone-chip designer Qualcomm climbed about 40% to a record of its own, while the broader Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gained more than 60% for the year, far outpacing the S&P 500.After a stretch like that, investors heading into summer face a fair question: can the run keep going, or have the stocks finally outpaced the businesses underneath them?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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