SemiLEDs Reports Loss In Q2

(RTTNews) - SemiLEDs Corp. (LEDS), Wednesday announced a net loss for the second quarter, despite lower revenues.

The quarterly loss was $559K or $0.11 per share, compared to loss of $598K or $0.12 per share in November 2023.

The developer and manufacturer of LED chips and LED components's revenue for the second quarter was $886 thousand, compared to $1.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.