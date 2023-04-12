SemiLEDs Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS), "SemiLEDs” or the "Company,” a developer and manufacturer of LED chips and LED components, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, ended February 28, 2023.

Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 decreased to $1.2 million, compared to $1.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. GAAP net loss attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 increased to $541 thousand, or $(0.11) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $512 thousand, or $(0.11) per diluted share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. In the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, we shut down our manufacturing production for one week due to the Chinese New Year holiday.

GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 decreased to 23%, compared to 27% for the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Operating margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 decreased to negative 61%, compared to negative 39% for the first quarter of fiscal 2023. The Company’s cash and cash equivalents were $3.9 million at February 28, 2023, compared to $4.5 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

We expect revenue for the third quarter ending May 31, 2023 to be approximately $2.0 million +/- 10%.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs develops and manufactures LED chips and LED components for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting, along with specialty industrial applications such as ultraviolet (UV) curing, medical/cosmetic, counterfeit detection, horticulture, architectural lighting and entertainment lighting. SemiLEDs sells blue, white, green and UV LED chips.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including, but not limited to, any statements about historical results that may suggest trends for SemiLEDs’ business; any statements of the plans, the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business; strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements of expectation or belief regarding recovery of the LED industry, market opportunities and other future events or technology developments; any statements regarding SemiLEDs’ position to capitalize on any market opportunities; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future SemiLEDs’ or industry performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends and market conditions and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. SemiLEDs’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”) and other SemiLEDs filings with the SEC (which you may obtain for free at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov) discuss some of the important risks and other factors that may affect SemiLEDs’ business, results of operations and financial condition. SemiLEDs undertakes no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SEMILEDS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands of U.S. dollars) February 28, November 30, 2023 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,859 $ 4,511 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 82 81 Accounts receivable (including related parties), net 530 610 Inventories 4,259 3,680 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 145 132 Total current assets 8,875 9,014 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,630 3,829 Operating lease right of use assets 1,505 1,521 Intangible assets, net 95 97 Investments in unconsolidated entities 921 909 Other assets 170 196 TOTAL ASSETS $ 15,196 $ 15,566 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current installments of long-term debt $ 5,071 $ 5,061 Accounts payable 508 210 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,587 2,848 Other payable to related parties 1,221 1,145 Operating lease liabilities, current 144 137 Total current liabilities 9,531 9,401 Long-term debt, excluding current installments 1,626 1,722 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 1,361 1,384 Total liabilities 12,518 12,507 EQUITY: SemiLEDs stockholders’ equity Common stock — — Additional paid-in capital 183,951 183,836 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,691 3,642 Accumulated deficit (185,008 ) (184,467 ) Total SemiLEDs stockholders' equity 2,634 3,011 Noncontrolling interests 44 48 Total equity 2,678 3,059 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 15,196 $ 15,566

SEMILEDS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands of U.S. dollars and shares, except per share data) Three Months Ended February 28, November 30, 2023 2022 Revenues, net $ 1,152 $ 1,695 Cost of revenues 890 1,232 Gross profit 262 463 Operating expenses: Research and development 295 365 Selling, general and administrative 669 752 Total operating expenses 964 1,117 Loss from operations (702 ) (654 ) Other income (expenses): Interest expenses, net (65 ) (87 ) Other income, net 229 242 Foreign currency transaction loss, net (7 ) (10 ) Total other income, net 157 145 Loss before income taxes (545 ) (509 ) Income tax expense — — Net loss (545 ) (509 ) Less: Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (4 ) 3 Net loss attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders $ (541 ) $ (512 ) Net loss per share attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders: Basic and diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.11 ) Shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders: Basic and diluted 4,866 4,836

