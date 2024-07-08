SemiLEDs Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results and Engages Financial Advisor

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS), "SemiLEDs” or the "Company,” a developer and manufacturer of LED chips and LED components, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, ended May 31, 2024.

Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 increased to $1.3 million, compared to $886 thousand in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. GAAP net loss attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 decreased to $319 thousand, or $(0.06) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $559 thousand, or $(0.11) per diluted share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 increased to 41%, compared to 13% for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Operating margin for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was negative 36%, compared with negative 94% for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The Company’s cash and cash equivalents were $1.7 million at May 31, 2024, compared to $1.6 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

We expect revenue for the fourth quarter ending August 31, 2024 to be approximately $1.0 million +/- 10%.

The Company has engaged Roth Capital Partners, LLC as the Company’s financial advisor to explore potential strategic alternatives.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs develops and manufactures LED chips and LED components for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting, along with specialty industrial applications such as ultraviolet (UV) curing, medical/cosmetic, counterfeit detection, horticulture, architectural lighting and entertainment lighting. SemiLEDs sells blue, white, green and UV LED chips.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including, but not limited to, revenue expectations for the fourth quarter ending August 31, 2024, the consideration of potential strategic alternatives, any statements about historical results that may suggest trends for SemiLEDs’ business; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements of expectation or belief regarding recovery of the LED industry, market opportunities and other future events or technology developments; any statements regarding SemiLEDs’ position to capitalize on any market opportunities; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. There can be no assurance that SemiLEDs will be able to identify or execute upon any strategic alternatives or, if alternatives are identified, the possible terms of any such strategic agreement. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future SemiLEDs’ or industry performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends and market conditions and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. SemiLEDs’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”) and other SemiLEDs filings with the SEC (which you may obtain for free at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov) discuss some of the important risks and other factors that may affect SemiLEDs’ business, results of operations and financial condition. SemiLEDs undertakes no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SEMILEDS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands of U.S. dollars) May 31, February 29, 2024 2024 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,676 $ 1,613 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 77 79 Accounts receivable (including related parties), net 668 748 Inventories 3,673 3,751 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 282 245 Total current assets 6,376 6,436 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,788 2,996 Operating lease right of use assets 1,109 1,313 Intangible assets, net 91 96 Investments in unconsolidated entities 957 986 Other assets 190 192 TOTAL ASSETS $ 11,511 $ 12,019 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current installments of long-term debt $ 2,848 $ 2,859 Accounts payable 203 179 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,665 2,562 Other payable to related parties 952 904 Operating lease liabilities, current 108 132 Total current liabilities 6,776 6,636 Long-term debt, excluding current installments 969 1,110 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 1,001 1,181 Total liabilities 8,746 8,927 Commitments and contingencies EQUITY: SemiLEDs stockholders’ equity Common stock — — Additional paid-in capital 187,306 187,275 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,530 3,571 Accumulated deficit (188,121 ) (187,802 ) Total SemiLEDs stockholders' equity 2,715 3,044 Noncontrolling interests 50 48 Total equity 2,765 3,092 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 11,511 $ 12,019

SEMILEDS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands of U.S. dollars and shares, except per share data) Three Months Ended May 31, February 29, 2024 2024 Revenues, net $ 1,323 $ 886 Cost of revenues 780 774 Gross profit 543 112 Operating expenses: Research and development 320 251 Selling, general and administrative 696 693 Total operating expenses 1,016 944 Loss from operations (473 ) (832 ) Other income (expenses): Investment loss from unconsolidated entities (3 ) (5 ) Interest expenses, net (58 ) (65 ) Other income, net 277 377 Foreign currency transaction loss, net (59 ) (32 ) Total other income, net 157 275 Loss before income taxes (316 ) (557 ) Income tax expense — — Net loss (316 ) (557 ) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 3 2 Net loss attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders $ (319 ) $ (559 ) Net loss per share attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders: Basic and diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.11 ) Shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders: Basic and diluted 4,914 4,905

