Sempra Infrastructure, Japan Bank For International Cooperation To Partner For Energy Transition

(RTTNews) - Sempra (SRE), an energy infrastructure company, Friday announced that its unit Sempra Infrastructure has entered into a memorandum of understanding or MOU with Japan Bank for International Cooperation to advance energy transition.

Through this collaboration, both firms aim to improve the global energy supply chain through liquefied natural gas or LNG, hydrogen, and other decarbonization efforts in both the United States and Japan.

Further, the company said that the U.S. Department of Energy and Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry are currently implementing a Memorandum of Cooperation or MOC for capturing, storing converting, recycling, and removing carbon dioxide.

The MOU between the two firms is expected to help Sempra Infrastructure and its customers in Japan meet many of the objectives of the MOC and bolster efforts between the two countries to advance decarbonization efforts.

Japan's policy-based financial institution, JBIC's mission is to financially support Japanese businesses and help them secure a stable energy supply.

In pre-market activity, Sempra shares are trading at $73.03, up 0.94% on the New York Stock Exchange.