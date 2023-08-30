Semtech and Oxit Team Up to Simplify IoT Device Connectivity with Seamless Integration to AWS IoT Core for Amazon Sidewalk and AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN®

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems, and cloud connectivity service provider, and Oxit, a leading company focusing on innovation in Internet of Things (IoT) services, have announced a collaboration to enable device manufacturers to build a single device with the OxTech Multi-Connectivity Module that can connect to both AWS IoT Core for Amazon Sidewalk and AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN networks in the United States, as well as to any LoRaWAN network outside of the United States.

This collaboration gives customers a single IoT cloud endpoint, AWS IoT Core, on one device with the ability to choose the best network based on coverage and enhanced connectivity regardless of whether customers use public or private networks. AWS IoT Core lets you connect billions of IoT devices and route trillions of messages to Amazon Web Services (AWS) without managing infrastructure.

"Earlier this year, Semtech announced that the first third-party Amazon Sidewalk products, based on Semtech’s LoRa® technology, are now available,” said Tom Mueller, EVP and GM of IoT System Products Group, Semtech Corporation. "Semtech’s LoRa technology is recognized as the de facto long-range, low-power wireless technology for smart IoT solutions in many industries, and it is the foundational technology powering the OxTech Multi-Connectivity Module. Being able to use both networks for applications gives diverse network requirements and reliable coverage, opening a breadth of opportunities for applications, including asset tracking, smart home, smart building, smart city, and many more.”

With coverage to more than 90% of the U.S. population, Amazon Sidewalk is a long-range, low-bandwidth, community network designed to connect billions of IoT devices securely and seamlessly. Amazon Sidewalk uses participating Sidewalk Bridges, such as select Echo and Ring devices, to provide cloud connectivity for IoT devices. The cloud endpoint for third-party devices connecting to the Amazon Sidewalk network is AWS IoT Core for Sidewalk. Oxit’s OxTech Multi-Connectivity Module is an innovative, easy-to-use module that connects devices to AWS IoT Core for Amazon Sidewalk or LoRaWAN and integrates all the hardware and firmware materials that are required. Both integration methods are independent of one another, enabling customers to use them separately, or in combination, to seamlessly develop with the same hardware for both AWS IoT Core for Amazon Sidewalk and AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN networks. Oxit’s OxTech Multi-Connectivity Module is based on the Semtech SX1262 and SiLabs EFR32MG24 chipsets and combined with the Oxit SW stack for both Sidewalk and LoRaWAN.

"Original Equipment Manufacturers wanting to build a single hardware device for both Amazon Sidewalk and AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN are now able to, thanks to the OxTech Multi-Connectivity Module,” said Josh Cox, CEO, Oxit. "Customers can now not only use the same module for connecting devices to both networks with an integrated network stack, but they can also write their own applications directly on the module, simplifying deployment and speeding time to market.”

"AWS IoT Core offers customers the ability to have a single endpoint for both Amazon Sidewalk and LoRaWAN networks,” said Yasser Alsaied, VP of IoT, AWS. "Customers building based on the OxTech Multi-Connectivity Module can easily onboard the device into AWS IoT Core using either Amazon Sidewalk or LoRaWAN without needing to change their application, reducing complexities involved in the integration of multiple networks.”

"The OxTech Multi-Connectivity Module was the only solution we found that could support multiple use cases with minimum external components,” said Jim Stratigos, CTO, Cognosos, Inc. "It also has the flexibility we were looking for to support our own and other LPWA protocols. In addition to their deep expertise with all things IoT, their development process is world class, and they are a pleasure to work with.”

"Every community deserves to be protected with the best and most reliable natural gas leak detection technology available for their home, and DeNova Detect delivers on this promise. From our compatibility with the Amazon Sidewalk network to our overall revolutionary sensing technology, we're introducing the next generation of smart home safety. It builds on our esteemed reputation of having launched the world's first residential gas alarm more than 60 years ago. We are incredibly proud of our DeNova Detect line, which is based on the OxTech Multi-Connectivity Module and Semtech’s LoRa chipset, and our ongoing commitment to delivering gas leak safety products that protect life and property," says Ron Lazarus, COO, New Cosmos USA, Inc.

"After several years of development and different technology options, we concluded using the OxTech Multi-Connectivity Module was not only the best robust solution to achieve our goal of building our debut product, the ZakTrak,” said Larry Fox, CEO, ZFLO Technologies. "But Oxit's understanding of the technology Amazon Sidewalk provides allows us to further the development of our additional products coming later this year."

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC) is a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems, and cloud connectivity service provider dedicated to delivering high-quality technology solutions that enable a smarter, more connected, and sustainable planet. Our global teams are committed to empowering solution architects and application developers to develop breakthrough products for the infrastructure, industrial and consumer markets. To learn more about Semtech technology, visit us at Semtech.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Oxit

Established in 2014, Oxit is a leading name in the Internet of Things (IoT) and connected devices sector. Based in Charlotte, NC, Oxit has deep expertise in Low Range (LoRaWAN) technologies, enabling robust communication for IoT devices across diverse applications, from water and gas metering, smart buildings, and agriculture to connected homes and consumer devices. As an Alpha Partner for Amazon’s Sidewalk product—a trailblazing, secure network designed to provide connectivity for billions of devices—Oxit is at the forefront of IoT expansion. With over 100 products launched and over a million devices deployed across the globe, Oxit demonstrates a commitment to driving IoT innovation. For more insights into Oxit’s cutting-edge work in IoT and connected device technology, visit https://www.oxit.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words "will” or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are "forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include those risk factors set forth in Semtech’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) on March 30, 2023 as such risk factors may be updated, amended or superseded from time to time by subsequent reports that Semtech files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Semtech assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and LoRa are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its subsidiaries.

