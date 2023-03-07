Semtech Announces Production of Best-in-Class Reduced Pitch FiberEdge® Linear Transimpedance Amplifier for 400G and 800G Data Center Applications

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and Cloud connectivity service provider, today announced production availability of the FiberEdge® GN1814, part of its portfolio of PAM4 Transimpedance Amplifiers (TIAs).

"The production availability of the FiberEdge GN1814 enables qualification testing of the latest optical transceiver technology in data centers by our customers and system vendors who demand exceptional quality and performance,” said Nicola Bramante, senior product line manager for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. "The reduced pitch of the new FiberEdge GN1814, combined with all the latest features from Semtech’s FiberEdge PAM4 TIAs and rigorous quality methodologies, enables the rapid deployment of next generation 100G/lane OSFP and QSFP-DD optical transceivers.”

This is the newest product in Semtech’s optical networking portfolio that provides high-performance signal integrity for optical module solutions used by leading companies in the data center/enterprise networking, wireless infrastructure and passive optical network markets.

The FiberEdge GN1814 is a 56GBd feature-rich quad 500µm-pitch low power, low cost, low noise and high gain TIA, available as wire-bondable bare die, designed for 400GBASE-DR4, FR4, LR4 and 800GBASE-DR8 PAM4 optical transceivers, Chip on Board (COB) optical assemblies and silicon photonics (SiPh).

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC) is a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and Cloud connectivity service provider dedicated to delivering high quality technology solutions that enable a smarter, more connected and sustainable planet. Our global teams are dedicated to empowering solution architects and application developers to develop breakthrough products for the infrastructure, industrial and consumer markets. To learn more about Semtech technology, visit us at Semtech.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words "will” or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are "forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the uncertainty surrounding the impact and duration of supply chain constraints and any associated disruptions; future responses to and effect of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic or other similar health crises; export restrictions and laws affecting Semtech Corporation’s trade and investments, and tariffs or the occurrence of trade wars; worldwide economic and political disruptions, including as a result of inflation and the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine; competitive changes in the marketplace including, but not limited to, the pace of growth or adoption rates of applicable products or technologies; downturns in the business cycle; and the additional risk factors set forth in Semtech Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) on March 16, 2022 as such risk factors may be updated, amended or superseded from time to time by subsequent reports that Semtech Corporation files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and FiberEdge are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its subsidiaries.

