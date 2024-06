Semtech Appoints Hong Hou To Succeed Paul Pickle As President And CEO

(RTTNews) - Semiconductor service provider Semtech Corp. (SMTC) announced Friday the appointment of Hong Hou, a current member of the Semtech Board of Directors, as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective June 6, 2024.

Hou's appointment follows Paul Pickle's departure as President and Chief Executive Officer.

The Board's decision resulted from differences between the Board and Pickle on how the CEO and the Board should work together in the best interests of stockholders.

Hou has served as a member of the Semtech Board of Directors since July 2023, and is an accomplished multinational executive. He most recently served as president of the Semiconductor Group at Brooks Automation.

Prior to that, Hou was Corporate Vice President and General Manager of the cloud and edge networking group of Intel Corp. He held executive leadership positions at Fabrinet (CTO), AXT (COO), and EMCORE (CEO) before that. The Company also reaffirmed its second quarter fiscal year 2025 guidance provided on June 5, 2024.