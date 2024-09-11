Semtech Eases FTTR Broadband Deployments

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems, and cloud connectivity service provider today announced availability of its latest PON-X solutions, the GN25L81 2.5G combo chip and the GN25L42 2.5G burst mode PIN transimpedance amplifier (Super TIA) devices for 2.5G PON FTTR Optical Line Terminal (OLT) applications.

FTTR represents the next evolution of fixed broadband, as global demand for reliable high-speed connectivity continues to soar. In China alone, Dell’Oro Group forecasts FTTR subscribers to surpass 80 million by 2026. FTTR for business customers, or FTTR-B, offers operators an even larger opportunity to advance digital transformation for their small and medium enterprise (SME) customers. With a lifespan of several decades, fiber networks provide long term stability to SME settings.

"FTTR is growing rapidly for both residential and business applications,” said Amit Thakar, vice president, marketing for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. "A game-changer due to its capabilities, one of the biggest challenges for operators is efficient and cost-effective deployment. Semtech’s 2.5G FTTR solution sets a future-proof foundation, easily upgradeable to 10G PON without re-cabling. This allows operators to protect their valuable network investments.”

"Building on Semtech’s past success with low cost 2.5G PIN ONU Super TIAs, for the first time, we are offering a standards compliant burst mode 2.5G OLT Super TIA,” said Jacqui Adams, senior product line manager for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. "By replacing avalanche photodiodes (APD) in 2.5G FTTR and offering a chipset with the GN25L81 OLT combo, the component and set-up costs for FTTR OLTs are significantly reduced.”

About the 2.5G GN25L81 and GN25L42

The GN25L42 resetless Super TIA works with a PIN PD and patented low noise technology to give sensitivity better than -30dBm. It also integrates a burst mode RSSI output to enable simple and low-cost diagnostics reporting of receiver input power.

The GN25L81 combined 2.5G laser driver and burst mode limiting amplifier (combo) completes the chipset with an optimized and compliant 2.5G burst mode limiting amplifier and patented dual loop 2.5G laser driver with eye shaping to enable low-cost lasers.

GN25L42 is sampling now and supplied as bare die. GN25L81 is in production and available in a QFN package.

Live Demos at CIOE 2024

At the China International Optoelectronic Expo (CIOE) 2024 in Shenzhen, China from September 11 to 13, 2024, Semtech’s demos by appointment in Hall 11, booth 11D51 will showcase solutions for datacenter, wireless, and PON applications.

About Semtech’s Optical Products

Semtech’s optical networking product platforms provide high-performance signal integrity for optical module solutions used by leading companies in the data center/enterprise networking, wireless infrastructure and PON/Fiber to the X markets. For more information, visit www.semtech.com/optical. Learn more about Semtech’s PON-X technology at www.semtech.com/pon-x.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC) is a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems, and cloud connectivity service provider dedicated to delivering high-quality technology solutions that enable a smarter, more connected, and sustainable planet. Our global teams are committed to empowering solution architects and application developers to develop breakthrough products for the infrastructure, industrial and consumer markets. To learn more about Semtech technology, visit us at Semtech.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

