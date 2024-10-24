Semtech Expands Smart Connectivity Advanced VoLTE Coverage

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a highperformance semiconductor, IoT systems and cloud connectivity service provider, today announced expansion of its AirVantage® Smart Connectivity Advanced solution to include VoLTE service in the U.S. and Europe. VoLTE enables seamless usage across data, SMS, and voice services required in applications among the healthcare, security, and smart city infrastructure segments.

Transforma Insights projects that approximately 20% of all IoT connections will require voice support by 2033. IoT use cases include portable electronics such as smart watches, child tracking, and vertical transportation like elevators and escalators. According to Matt Hatton, Transforma Insights founder, "There is a growing requirement for IoT applications to support voice, and in the vast majority of cases, it will have to be done by way of a scalable VoLTE (and eventually Voice over New Radio (VoNR) for 5G) solution capable of delivering secure, resilient and enriched voice services in an efficient manner.”

Semtech offers VoLTE through its Smart Connectivity Advanced solution in over 40 countries and territories, including in the U.S. and Europe, with plans to further expand in Asia Pacific and Latin America. Smart Connectivity addresses the complexities of global deployments, network coverage, and regulatory challenges like technology sunsets and permanent roaming restrictions, through one global SIM with access to more than 600 networks in over 190 countries and territories. While built on 4G LTE, the Smart Connectivity Advanced solution also supports voice services through circuit switched fall back (CSFB) on 2G/3G networks in countries where the technologies are still available.

"Voice services are essential for critical use cases that keep people safe and secure, through smart watches and other monitoring devices in assisted living facilities, emergency call mechanisms in elevators, tracking and calling applications in freight and fleet management for lone worker safety, and entrance monitoring with access control and intercoms,” said Rupa Datta, senior director of Semtech’s managed IoT services. "It is crucial to ensure that these devices have reliable connections. The Smart Connectivity Advanced solution is future-proofed, which means that customers who subscribe and use voice service can expect to enjoy the expanded coverage as we grow our resilient, global footprint.”

Smart Connectivity Advanced VoLTE enables Semtech to meet the demand across industry segments with its intelligent multi-IMSI, design on one global SIM which simplifies complex deployments, can significantly reduce the total cost of ownership, help create operational efficiencies and provide built-in resilience to enable reliable connectivity.

