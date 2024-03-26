Semtech's Latest Innovations Empower Carriers to Navigate Seismic Shifts in Content Consumption Enabling New Levels of Service and Revenue Capabilities

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and cloud connectivity service provider, proudly announces its agenda for OFC 2024, featuring live demonstrations of groundbreaking technologies for Passive Optical Networks (PON). Semtech is set to unveil the industry's first end-to-end, compliant asymmetric PMD analog chipset for 50G HS-PON Optical Line Terminal (OLT) and Optical Networking Unit (ONU), alongside an innovative 50Gbps NRZ upstream burst mode Transimpedance Amplifier (TIA) for symmetric HS-PON. This will enable whole new levels of service and revenue capabilities for carriers. It helps carriers to increase their capacity to guarantee bandwidth for high-use, high-requirement customers (at a premium), North American carrier interest is strong.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240326636180/en/

Semtech PON-X (Photo: Business Wire)

The spotlight will be on Semtech’s PON-X® devices, the GN7161 OLT combo chip, the GN7060 25Gbps burst mode TIA and the TN27L90 ONU combo/eq test chip showcasing their performance and burst-mode timing precision for both ONU and OLT configurations.

Further demonstrating our advanced PON technology, a 50Gbps upstream demonstration will feature the newly developed GN7065 50Gbps burst mode TIA with a 25Gbps APD, leveraging patented technology from the Tower Semiconductor SiGe process. Semtech extends its gratitude to Tower Semiconductor for their indispensable support in producing these samples for OFC.

"HS-PON offers a new level of service and opportunity for PON carriers and system customers, Semtech is supporting this with unique technology for HS-PON,” said Jacqui Adams, senior product line manager for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group "There are significant performance challenges in HS-PON, we enjoy working with PON industry leaders to start delivering these innovative solutions.”

The GN7161 is a unique fully integrated solution for OLT 50Gbps transmit and 25Gbps receive signals, TN27L90 is a 50Gbps ONU test chip featuring a patented 50Gbps NRZ receiver with a 25Gbps burst mode driver. The GN7060 and GN7065 TIAs underscore Semtech's commitment to innovation, providing compliant burst mode timing with high sensitivity and efficiency.

Attendees are invited to witness these advancements by appointment at Semtech’s booth #5301 during OFC 2024.

To learn more about Semtech's PON-X technology, please visit here.

