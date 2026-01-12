Sensex, Nifty Down Firmly In Negative Territory After Weak Start

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are down in negative territory Monday morning, extending losses to a sixth straight session, as worries about geopolitical tensions and U.S. tariffs weigh on sentiment.

Investors are awaiting quarterly earnings updates from a slew of companies, including IT majors TCS and HCL Technologies.

Automobile, technology, healthcare and realty stocks are among the notable losers.

The benchmark BSE Sensex, which tumbled to 83,043.45, losing nearly 540 points, was down 393.65 points or 0.47% at 83,182.59 a little while ago.

The National Stock Exchange's Nifty50 was down 101.55 points or 0.4% at 25,581 .95 after dropping to a low of 25,529.05.

Bajaj Finance and Larsen & Toubro are down 1.6% and 1.2%, respectively. Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid Corporation, Reliance Industries, Eternal, UltraTech Cement, M&M, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Technologies and Tata Consultancy Services are down 0.5 to 1.1%.

Eicher Motors, Max Health, Cipla, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Grasim Industries and Jio Financials Services are also down in negative territory.

Trent is climbing up nearly 1%. NTPC, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, Hind Unilever and ITC are up with modest gains.

Coal India is rising more than 2%. HDFC Life and SBI Life are gaining 1.8% and 1.15%, respectively.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) is up 3% after the company reported a 37.5% jump in net profit in the third quarter, compared to the year-ago period.

Avenue Supermarts, which operates the DMart retail chain, reported an 18.3% rise in consolidated profit in the third quarter compared to the corresponding quarter last year. The stock is up nearly 2.5%.

The market breadth is very weak with losers far outnumbering gainers. On BSE, 2,755 stocks are down in negative territory, while 1,033 stocks are up, and 235 stocks are little changed from their previous closing levels.