Sensex, Nifty End Modestly Higher Ahead Of Key Economic Data

(RTTNews) - Indian shares eked out modest gains on Wednesday ahead of industrial output and inflation data, due out later in the day.

The rupee was unchanged and global cues were mixed as traders await the release of U.S. inflation data as well as the Federal Reserve's rate decision later in the day for additional clues on the Fed's rate trajectory.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex hit high of 77,050 before closing up 149.98 points, or 0.20 percent, at 76,606.57.

The broader NSE Nifty index hit a fresh record high at 23,442 before settling at 23,322.95, up 58.10 points, or 0.25 percent, from its previous close.

Tech Mahindra, SBI Life, Eicher Motor, Power Grid Corp and Coal India jumped 2-3 percent while Tata Consumer Products, Hindustan Unilever, Britannia Industries and Mahindra & Mahindra all fell around 1 percent.

Federal Bank rallied 3.5 percent on the buzz surrounding the appointment of a new MD and CEO.

Trident soared 8.1 percent after its unit Trident Home Textiles acquired further stake in a step-down subsidiary.

Reliance Power surged 10 percent after an announcement that the company has achieved debt-free status on a standalone basis.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions climbed 5 percent after it signed a five-year strategic contract with Daimler Truck Southeast Asia.