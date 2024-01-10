|
Sensex, Nifty End With Modest Gains As Investors Await Earnings
(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended modestly higher on Wednesday despite mixed cues from global markets.
IT and metal stocks topped the gainers list as investors awaited earnings from IT majors and retail inflation data due this week.
The upside remained capped amidst heightened geopolitical risks stemming from the Israel-Hamas war, and ahead of key U.S. inflation readings and earnings from large U.S. banks due later in the week.
The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 271.50 points, or 0.38 percent, to 71,657.71 while the broader NSE Nifty index ended up 73.85 points, or 0.34 percent, at 21,618.70.
Hero MotoCorp, HCL Technologies, Reliance Industries, Cipla and Adan Enterprises jumped 2-3 percent in the Nifty pack while Power Grid Corp, ONGC. BPCL, NTPC and Divis Laboratories all fell around 2 percent.
The dollar held steady in European trade while oil edged lower, after having risen sharply in the previous session on worries over supply disruptions in the Middle East and industry data showing a decline in crude inventories in the U.S.
