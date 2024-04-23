Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains For Third Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended slightly higher on Tuesday, giving up some early gains despite positive global cues.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session up 89.83 points, or 0.12 percent, at 73,738.45, extending gains for a third straight session as fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East eased.

The broader NSE Nifty index rose 31.60 points, or 0.14 percent, to 22,368 in cautious trade as investors awaited key U.S. economic data and earnings results from titans including Amazon, Apple, Netflix and General Motors for directional cues.

Grasim and Bharti Airtel both surged around 4 percent to pace the gainers in the Nifty pack, while Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki India and Nestle India rose 1-2 percent. Sun Pharma led losses to fall about 3.6 percent while Hindalco, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Reliance Industries and BPCL gave up 1-2 percent.