Sensex, Nifty Extend Record Run On Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Thursday to extend their record-breaking run as a slew of weak U.S. data spurred bets the Federal Reserve could move as soon as September to begin lowering borrowing costs.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 350 points, or 0.4 percent, at 80,337 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 105 points, or 0.4 percent, at 24,391.

NTPC, Infosys, Titan Company, IndusInd Bank and HDFC Bank all rose around 2 percent in the Nifty pack.

GE T&D India jumped 5 percent on bagging orders worth euro 90 million from France and Dubai.

Cello World surged 4.3 percent after launching a qualified institutional placement.

Kaya soared 10 percent after entering into an exclusive collaboration with Marico.

Inox Wind climbed 9 percent after completing a Rs. 900-crore capital infusion from promoter.

Brigade Enterprises rallied 3 percent after it entered into a Joint Development Agreement for a residential project valued at approximately Rs. 1,100 crores in Gross Development Value.

Taneja Aerospace and Aviation rose over 3 percent on securing an order from Bharat Electronics.