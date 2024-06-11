Sensex, Nifty Give Up Early Gains

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were slightly lower on Tuesday, giving up early gains as investors await the U.S. Federal Reserve's updated projections regarding the timing and frequency of potential rate cuts.

Domestic IIP and inflation numbers due to be announced on Wednesday also remain on investors' radar.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 45 points at 76,445 while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 6 points at 23,253.

Bharti Airtel, Shriram Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, BPCL and Dr Reddy's Laboratories all fell around 1 percent while ONGC jumped 3.4 percent, tracking higher crude prices in international markets.

Larsen & Toubro, Britannia Industries and Mahindra & Mahindra all rose around 1 percent.

IRB Infrastructure Developers slumped 7.5 percent after 41.2 crore shares (6.8 percent equity) of the company worth Rs 2,656 crore change hands at Rs 64.4 per share.

Similarly, Inter Globe Aviation lost 3.2 percent and Honasa Consumer plunged 4 percent after block deals.

Raymond was marginally lower after its arm Raymond Realty secured its second redevelopment project in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

PTC Industries rallied nearly 3 percent as it announced a collaboration with prominent entities as part of the DTIS scheme in the Indian Defence and Aerospace sector.

Rail Vikas Nigam jumped 2.8 percent after winning two new orders.