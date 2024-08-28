Sensex, Nifty Listless In Early Trade; LTIMindtree Shares Jump Over 3%

(RTTNews) - Indian shares struggled for direction in muted trade on Wednesday as investors weighed geopolitical risks and awaited cues from Nvidia's earnings and a key U.S. inflation reading.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was up 16 points at 81,728 while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 3 points at 25,014.

HCL Technologies, ONGC and Hero MotoCorp fell around 1 percent each while LTIMindtree rallied 3.2 percent after the Karnataka High Court stayed tax order worth Rs 378 crore.

IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and BPCL all rose around 1 percent.

Bharti Airtel was little changed as it partnered with Apple to bring exclusive offers for Apple Music and Apple TV+ to customers in India later this year.

Reliance Industries edged up slightly ahead of its AGM.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company dropped half a percent after it received a Rs 429.05 crore GST demand notice for FY20.

NBCC soared 6.2 percent ahead of a board meet on August 31 to consider a bonus issue. PNC Infratech added 1 percent on winning a highway cum bridge project worth Rs 380 crore from NHAI.

Zydus Lifesciences advanced 1.6 percent after it received final approval from FDA to market Amantadine extended-release capsules.

Wipro gained half a percent after expanding its collaboration with Dell Technologies.