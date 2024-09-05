Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were little changed in early trade on Thursday due to investor anxiety about the U.S. and Chinese economic outlook.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was up 19 points at 82,371 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 12 points at 25,210.

Titan Company, JSW Steel, Divis Laboratories, Shriram Finance and UltraTech Cement all rose around 1 percent in the Nifty pack while HCL Technologies and HDFC Life were down around 1 percent each.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings gained 2 percent on reports that the auto components maker is in talks to acquire the rail engineering business of Escorts Kubota.

Suzlon Energy advanced 1.5 percent after selling One Earth Property, its corporate office, to OE Business Park Pvt Ltd for Rs 440 crore.

Century Textiles and Industries rallied 3.4 percent after an announcement that it has issued a corporate guarantee valued at Rs. 400 crores in favour of Hindalco Industries.

Prestige Estates dropped 1.4 percent after raising Rs. 5,000 crores via a QIP issue.