Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were marginally higher on Wednesday despite mixed cues from global markets ahead of key U.S. inflation readings due this week.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was up 70 points at 81,991 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 19 points at 25,060.

Bajaj Auto jumped 2.6 percent on analyst upgrades.

Asian Paints and Tata Consumer Products both rose over 1 percent while Tata Motors slumped 4.2 percent to extend losses for the ninth straight session.

ONGC lost 2 percent after oil prices slumped to close near three-week lows in the U.S. trading session overnight on demand concerns.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories rallied 1.2 percent and Pidilite Industries climbed 1.3 percent after denying allegations of any conflict in payments to SEBI chief's husband.

Lemon Tree Hotels advanced 1.7 percent after it announced a new license agreement for its upcoming Mira Road, Mumbai property.

SpiceJet edged down slightly. The budget carrier said Carlyle Aviation will write off $40.17 million in lease arrears as part of a settlement agreement.

Maruti Suzuki India was marginally higher after announcing plans to triple its exports in the next six years.