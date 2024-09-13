Sensex, Nifty Marginally Lower After Thursday's Strong Rally

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were subdued in early trade on Friday as investors reacted to mixed industrial output and retail inflation readings and awaited a Federal Reserve interest-rate cut next week.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex dipped 198 points, or 0.2 percent, to 82,764 while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 63 points, or 0.3 percent, at 25,326.

Among the prominent decliners, HDFC Life, Hindustan Unilever, Divis Laboratories, ITC and Asian Paints all fell over 1 percent.

Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports were little changed. Following new allegations of money laundering, the Gautam Adani-Adani Group has clarified that it is not involved in any Swiss court proceedings.

Hindustan Aeronautics rose half a percent on reports it may be upgraded to the Maharatna category from its existing Navratna status by December.

Puravankara rallied 3.6 percent after it acquired redevelopment rights for Miami Apartments in Breach Candy, South Mumbai.

LIC gained 1.1 percent after increasing its stake in IRCTC. Shares of the latter jumped 2 percent.

SpiceJet surged nearly 7 percent after it moved the Supreme Court to contest a Delhi High Court order that grounded three of its leased engines.