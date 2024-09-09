Sensex, Nifty Marginally Lower On Weak Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a sluggish note Monday as weaker-than-expected U.S. job growth signaled an economic slowdown and fueled worries that the Federal Reserve may have waited too long to cut interest rates.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was down 17 points at 81,166, extending losses for a fifth straight session.

The broader NSE Nifty index was down 11 points at 24,841, falling for the fourth straight session.

ONGC tumbled 3 percent after a deep weekly loss pushed oil prices to their lowest close since 2021 on Friday.

Tata Steel and Hindalco fell over 1 percent each after iron ore prices fell below $90 per ton for the first time since late 2022.

Adani Ports and NTPC were also down over 1 percent each.

SpiceJet soared 4.2 percent on reports that its promoter and chairman Ajay Singh may offload more than 10 percent stake in the struggling carrier.

Maruti Suzuki India edged down slightly after announcing heavy discounts on various car models in September.